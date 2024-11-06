Actor Kasthuri booked for derogatory remarks against Telugu migrants

An FIR was filed against actor Kasthuri on Tuesday, November 5, for her derogatory remarks against the Telugu migrants. She has been booked under Sections 192 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 196(1)(a) (promoting enmity between different groups on the basis of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, caste, or community), 353(1)(b) (criminal intimidation) and 353(2) (criminal intimidation) of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). The case was registered at Egmore F-2 police station.

Kasthuri, who identifies herself as Hindu right-wing supporter, triggered a controversy at the rally against ‘Brahmin persecution,’ held in Chennai on November 3.

Alleging that the Brahmin community is facing threats due to the Dravidian ideology, without mentioning the names of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leaders, she alleged that Telugu-speaking women who came to Tamil Nadu as ‘concubines’ to kings, are claiming to be Tamils and attacking Brahmins as ‘invaders.’

“The Telugu-speaking people who came to serve as concubines to a king 300 years ago are now claiming themselves to belong to the Tamil race. Who are you [Dravidians] to tell us Brahmins that we are not Tamils?” she said. She also alleged that Kollywood had denied her opportunities because she’s Brahmin, denied historic caste oppression and also made accusations of “Brahmin genocide”.

After widespread outrage, including condemnation from the BJP, the actor who is residing in Hyderabad retracted her statement with reference to the Telugu population and said that she was only referring to a section of people in the DMK. It may be noted that the Telugu ancestry of Karunanidhi and Periyar has often been cited to call them ‘non-Tamils’.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, November 5, Kasturi said, “I reiterate that my expressed opinions are contextually specific to certain persons and not general to the greater Telugu community. It was never my intention to hurt or offend my Telugu extended family. I am sorry for any inadvertent ill feeling.” (sic)

“In the interest of all round amity, I withdraw all references to telugu in my speech delivered on 3rd november 2024. This controversy has diverted focus from the more important points I raised in that speech. I ask the Telugu brethren of TamilNadu to rally behind TamilNadu's Brahmins in their fight for dignity,” she claimed.