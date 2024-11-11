Actor Kamal Haasan declines all honorific titles including Ulakanayakan

Actor Kamal Haasan announced on Monday, November 11, that he wishes to be addressed simply as "Kamal Haasan," or "Kamal," or "KH," moving forward. The star, who is often called 'Ulakanayakan', expressed his desire to decline all titles and prefixes bestowed upon him by fans and the industry.

In a statement, Haasan expressed gratitude for the endearing titles bestowed upon him by the people and esteemed colleagues and admirers. TNM has learnt that Kamal was tired of titles used to describe him like 'Ulakanayakan' and 'Andavar' and therefore decided to issue the statement.

Haasan emphasized the collaborative nature of cinema, stating, "The art of cinema transcends beyond any one individual and I am but a student of the craft, forever hoping to evolve, learn and grow. Cinema, like any other form of creative expression, belongs to all. It is the collaboration of countless artists, technicians, and audience who make it what it is a true reflection of humanity's diverse, rich, and ever-evolving stories."

The actor expressed his belief that artists should not be elevated above their art, stating, "It is my humble belief that the artist must not be elevated above the art. I prefer to remain grounded, constantly aware of my imperfections and my duty to improve." He added, "Hence, after considerable reflection, I feel compelled to respectfully decline all such titles or prefixes."