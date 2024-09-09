Actor Jayam Ravi announces separation from his wife

Actor Jayam Ravi announced separation from his wife Aarti on Monday, September 9. The actor who has predominantly worked in the Tamil film industry took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to announce the separation and added that the decision to dissolve their marriage was taken after “careful consideration.”

Jayam Ravi said, “it is with a heavy heart that I must share a deeply personal update with all of you. After much thought, reflections and discussion, I have taken the difficult decision to proceed with the dissolution of my marriage with Aarti. This decision was not made out of haste and it stems from personal reasons that I believe are in the best interests of everyone involved.” He further requested that his family be allowed some privacy and appealed to “refrain from many any assumptions, rumours or allegations” in this regard.

https://x.com/actor_jayamravi/status/1833030619481444611

Earlier this year, netizens were speculating that the actor had separated from his wife after Aarti reportedly removed pictures of the couple from her Instagram account.

Jayam Ravi and Aarti tied the knot in 2009 and are parents to two sons.