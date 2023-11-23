Actor Gautami’s property fraud case: Lookout circular issued against businessman

It is to be noted that Alagappan and his wife were summoned at least six times to appear before CCB officials. Now, police suspect they might've fled to Australia where their son and daughter reside. The lookout circular was sent to airports across the country to ensure Alagappan and his wife did not flee.

As per reports, Gautami had given power of attorney status to Alagappan to help her sell her properties in 2004 while she underwent treatment for cancer. After her recovery, she noticed that Alagappan and Nachal's names were mentioned in the properties’ ownership column. It was then that she realised that she was swindled by her close friends over the period. In her petition, Gautami noted that when she tried to get her properties back, Alagappan allegedly threatened the actor and her daughter.