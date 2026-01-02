Activists allege ABC rule violations in street dog removal at Madras High Court

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

A protest erupted at the Madras High Court campus in Chennai on Wednesday, 31 December, after animal rights activists and rescuers opposed the alleged illegal removal of street dogs from the court premises. Activists gathered at the entrance of the campus, accusing authorities of violating the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023, laid down by the Animal Welfare Board of India.

According to activists, 14 Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) vehicles entered the High Court campus early in the morning to capture street dogs. A total of 27 dogs were reportedly taken, of which 22 were transported to the Animal Birth Control shelter in Pulianthope, while five were sent to Manali.

Animal rescuer Sheridan Rozario stated that the operation began around 5 am. “The GCC picked up 27 dogs, including a lactating mother, leaving her puppies behind. Dogs that were already vaccinated and ear-notched, indicating sterilisation, were also taken, which should not have happened,” he said.

Rozario further alleged that ABC centres are meant only for sterilisation and recovery, not for the permanent housing of healthy dogs. “Overcrowding these facilities can lead to the spread of disease and infections. Two dogs reportedly died during the process, and untrained personnel were used to catch the animals,” he added.

As per a 2024 survey conducted by the Greater Chennai Corporation in collaboration with Worldwide Veterinary Service, an estimated 1.8 lakh street dogs fall under GCC jurisdiction. According to the GCC’s official website, only five ABC shelters are currently operational — located in Pulianthope, Royapettah, Kannammapet, Meenambakkam, and Sholinganallur.

Amid the chaos, protesters alleged that police used excessive force against activists and rescuers.

Prashanthika, a dog feeder, said, “My husband, who is an advocate, was manhandled by police officers. He underwent surgery nine years ago and has an iron plate in his leg.” Syed, a rescuer from Pallavaram, added, “I was beaten by three police officers when I was merely helping them move a cage.”