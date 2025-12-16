‘Absurd and fabricated’: Arappor Iyakkam slams police action against Tiruvannamalai farmers

Ahead of the DMK’s Youth Wing Conference in Tiruvannamalai district on Sunday, December 14, police in an early morning crackdown preemptively arrested 23 members of the farmers’ rights organisation Uzhavar Urimai Iyakkam including its leader Arul Arumugam who have been protesting against the state government over the alleged sand mining in Malappambadi lake. It is alleged that the DMK party had illegally mined sand from the lake to prepare roads and other infrastructure for the meeting which was attended by CM MK Stalin and Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin. The arrest was condemned by activists, accusing the police of stifling democracy.

In its FIR, the Polur police claimed that members of Uzhavar Urimai Iyakkam were booked on charges of unlawful assembly, uttering obscene and derogatory words against the Tamil Nadu government, and attempting to incite public unrest.

As per the First Information Report (FIR), on December 13, while police personnel were on patrol along the Polur–Chengam Road, they noticed a group of protesters who had allegedly gathered unlawfully. The group was led by Arul Arumugam.

The FIR states that the protesters allegedly raised abusive slogans against the state government and circulated messages opposing the eight-lane highway project, with the intention of provoking unrest and causing disturbances. The police further claimed that the protesters stood on the road and staged a demonstration, creating fear among the public and obstructing the free movement of vehicles.

The FIR also alleged that the group attempted to instigate the public to protest against the government and create communal disturbance. When the police attempted to surround and apprehend the protesters, they allegedly fled from the spot.

Based on these allegations, a case has been registered under Sections 189(2) (unlawful assembly), 296(b) (obscene acts and songs), 191(2) (rioting), and 353(1)(b) (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to reports, Uzhavar Urimai Iyakkam members have been opposing the illegal removal of sand from Malappambadi lake for nearly a month. They reportedly resorted to the protest after talks with the district administration had failed.

Meanwhile, Arappor Iyakkam, an anti-corruption civil society organisation, condemned the police action. In a statement, its founder Jayaraman alleged that the police had entered the homes of Arul Arumugam and other farmers in the Chengam area in the early hours of December 14 and arrested them.

“A false case has been filed solely to facilitate their arrest. Arappor Iyakkam strongly condemns the police and the Tamil Nadu government for registering such an absurd case. This is a massacre of democracy,” the statement said.

The arrested protesters have been remanded to Vellore Central Prison.