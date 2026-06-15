AAI approves public road link for Chennai airport’s upcoming satellite terminal

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The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has agreed to replace a proposed dedicated corridor with a public road to connect the upcoming satellite terminal at Chennai airport, accepting a revised proposal submitted by the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA).

The decision marks a major shift in the terminal’s connectivity plan. Instead of a restricted elevated corridor meant exclusively for airport traffic, the new road will be accessible to all commuters.

The revised alignment is expected to directly benefit residents of areas such as Kolapakkam and Tharapakkam, who have long faced connectivity challenges. The public road is likely to improve access to neighbouring localities and ease daily commuting for thousands of residents.

The satellite terminal project was initially conceived as a facility to relocate air cargo operations and reduce congestion on GST Road. However, the plan later evolved into a full-fledged terminal designed to handle both passenger and cargo traffic. The expansion is expected to significantly strengthen Chennai airport’s logistics and freight-handling capabilities.

Chennai airport currently handles around 35 million passengers annually across its existing terminals. Once operational, the satellite terminal is expected to substantially increase the airport’s overall capacity, helping it meet rising air travel demand.

One key issue that remains unresolved is the funding mechanism for the new road. Under the original proposal, AAI would have borne the entire cost because the corridor was intended solely for airport users. With the road now being planned as a public facility, authorities are working out a cost-sharing arrangement among the agencies involved.

This article was written by a student interning with TNM.