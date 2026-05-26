Aadhav Arjuna defends AIADMK MLAs defecting, Congress leaders disapprove

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Tamil Nadu Public Works Department minister Aadhav Arjuna on Tuesday, May 26, defended the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)’s decision to induct three All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MLAs into the party.

MLAs Maragatham Kumaravel (Madurantakam), Sathyabama P (Dharapuram), and Jayakumar S (Perundurai) resigned on May 25 and met Aadhav Arjuna, who welcomed them into the TVK.

“Along with TVK leaders, AIADMK leaders worked alongside hence we gained such a thumping victory. In my own constituency of Villivakam, AIADMK leaders worked alongside us,” Arjuna said.

“The party set up by Amma (AIADMK supremo and deceased CM Jayalalilthaa) along with TVK is now facing political difficulties. We see TVK as a new form of AIADMK. Several former ministers, MLAs, leaders of the AIADMK are approaching and holding talks with us in the spirit of brotherhood,” he added.