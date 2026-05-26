Aadhav Arjuna defends AIADMK MLAs defecting, Congress leaders disapprove

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Tamil Nadu Public Works Department minister Aadhav Arjuna on Tuesday, May 26, defended the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)’s decision to induct three All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MLAs into the party.
MLAs Maragatham Kumaravel (Madurantakam), Sathyabama P (Dharapuram), and Jayakumar S (Perundurai) resigned on May 25 and met Aadhav Arjuna, who welcomed them into the TVK.
“Along with TVK leaders, AIADMK leaders worked alongside hence we gained such a thumping victory. In my own constituency of Villivakam, AIADMK leaders worked alongside us,” Arjuna said.
“The party set up by Amma (AIADMK supremo and deceased CM Jayalalilthaa) along with TVK is now facing political difficulties. We see TVK as a new form of AIADMK. Several former ministers, MLAs, leaders of the AIADMK are approaching and holding talks with us in the spirit of brotherhood,” he added.
Around 25 MLAs of the AIADMK had supported the TVK government despite the AIADMK leadership directing members to vote against it, of which three have quit and more are likely to join. The rebellion has also brought about allegations of ‘horse trading’, a term used to explain the unethical practice of politicians making backroom deals, coercing, or bribing elected representatives to switch party loyalties
The AIADMK MLAs joining TVK has been met with heavy disapproval from certain Congress leaders of the Tamil Nadu Congress. Congress MP Jyothimani criticised the ruling TVK over the allegations of ‘horse trading’ despite the Congress being in an alliance with TVK.
“As an alliance partner, we will certainly support him (TVK chief and Chief Minister Joseph Vijay) in providing a good government for the people of Tamil Nadu. But that does not mean the Congress party can support every method chosen by TVK. No one in the Congress party can justify horse-trading politics,” she said, adding that the Congress was opposed to horse-trading also because the BJP had adopted the practice time and again in different states of the country.
The Congress’ National Secretary (Youth Wing) in Tamil Nadu V Srinidhi tendered her resignation amid the horse trading controversy.
“With deep pain and profound distress, and after considerable reflection, I hereby tender my resignation from the post of National Secretary of the Youth Wing and from the primary membership of the party,” she said.
“My conscience is deeply disturbed by the recent decision of the TVK led government to induct three MLAs who had exited the National Democratic Alliance (NDA),” she said in her resignation letter. Srinidhi was referring to MLAs Maragatham Kumaravel, P Sathyabama and S Jayakumar, former AIADMK leaders who quit and officially joined TVK.
“I do not wish to run behind the horse that has already won just to gain positions. That is not my political conscience or my principle,” she said.