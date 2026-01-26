Aadhav Arjuna claims his criticism of VCK and Thirumavalavan taken out of context

The clarification comes after he addressed TVK party functionaries at a consultative meeting ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

The controversial speech

In that event, Aadhav said, “Dear Thirumalavan brother, no matter how you scold me, your party has shifted to us already. Only you and some 20 odd functionaries remain now. The reason why we are not responding to your accusations is because of this only.”

He also accused the DMK of not following their ideology and asked why the statues of Periyar and Ambedkar were not installed at DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam.

“Brother Thirumavalavan should raise this question. You hail Chief Minister MK Stalin as Ambedkar's heir at every stage. You should not forget that the DMK is treating you like a henchman,” he said.

Clarifying these remarks, Aadhav in his statement, said, “Because my words were incomplete, I was entirely misunderstood. Taking advantage of this situation, DMK forces are deliberately spreading a distorted version of my speech and views.”

“Grassroots VCK cadre know how oppressed people have suffered during these four and a half years of DMK rule. Everyone is aware of the suppression exercised by the ruling power, to the extent that even VCK flagpoles cannot be erected freely,” he added in the statement.

“The true faces of those 20 individuals who function as the DMK’s voice within the VCK will one day be known to the world. In fact, many who travel with my brother [Thirumavalavan] today already know the truth about them,” he said.

Reacting to Aadhav’s statement, VCK IT wing said he has been repeatedly degrading their party and their president Thirumavalavan and warned to teach him a lesson if it is repeated.

Aadhav Arjuna’s shift from VCK to TVK

Formerly with the VCK, Aadhav Arjuna joined TVK in January last year. He was suspended by the VCK in December 2024, alleging defiance to the party, following a controversy over the launch of the book on Dr BR Ambedkar.

In December 2024, Arjuna’s political strategy firm Voice of Commons and the Tamil magazine Vikatan launched the book Elorukkumaana Thalaivar Ambedkar (Ambedkar: A Leader for All).

Prior to the book launch, it was believed that both Vijay and Thirumavalavan would attend the launch. However, Vijay’s repeated criticism of VCK’s ally, the ruling DMK, had made it increasingly doubtful if Thirumavalavan would share a stage with Vijay. The VCK chief did not eventually participate in the event.

The absence of the leader of the state’s biggest Dalit-led political party triggered widespread controversy.

Later, both Vijay and Aadhav launched scathing attacks on the DMK, accusing them of failing to share power with their allies, including the VCK, and of encouraging dynastic politics. “To dismantle monarchist families, we need Ambedkar's ideologies today,” Aadhav said and added that in the upcoming 2026 Assembly polls the focus should be on “ending dynastic politics”.

“A chief minister should not be appointed based on birth; only an ideal leader should come to power,” Aadhav had said. At the time, he had been the VCK’s deputy general secretary.

The event led to a fissure between VCK and its ally the DMK and Aadhav was suspended from the party for a period of six months. He quit the party on December 15, 2024.

In his resignation letter to Thirumavalavan, Aadhav had said that he had decided to disassociate himself from the VCK in order to “avoid unnecessary discussions” about him in the public sphere.