A quick recap of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe before you watch Vijay’s Leo

Vikram

While fans believed that the open-ended statement from Adaikalam was a hint for a sequel (which Lokesh did announce later), a cinematic universe was probably not on their minds when the filmmaker announced Vikram in 2021.

The storyline in the Kamal Haasan-starrer begins three months after Bejoy busted Adaikalam and his gang. A black ops team headed by Amar (played by Fahadh Faasil) is recruited by senior police officer Jose (played by Chemban Vinod Jose) to look into the murders being committed by a group of masked vigilantes. One of the people who were killed by this group include Stephen Raj (played by Hareesh Peradi), who was a zonal head in the Narcotics Division and was a mole in the force for Adaikalam and Anbu. Even before the death of Stephen Raj, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Prabhanjan (played by Kalidas Jayaram), who helped bust Adaikalam’s gang, was murdered by similar vigilantes. Another victim of the group was Karnan (played by Kamal Haasan), who was the foster father of Prabhanjan.

As Amar and his team begin investigations, they learn that Karnan was addicted to drugs and alcohol, visited sex workers frequently, but was extremely protective of his foster grandson Vikram Jr. Soon enough, Amar learns that Karnan was putting on an act of being an addict to find out who killed Prabhanjan. While investigating Karnan, Amar is led to Sandhanam (played by Vijay Sethupathi), a drug kingpin whose two containers of narcotics have gone missing. These narcotics were supposed to be delivered to Sandhanam’s menacing boss ‘Rolex’ (played by Surya whose identity is not revealed till the climax).

Connecting the dots, Amar discovers that a contractor named Rudra Pradhap (played by Aruldoss) and a Public Works Department officer Veerapandian will handover the missing narcotics to Sandhanam during the former’s daughter’s wedding. Veerapandian is murdered before the wedding but Amar manages to capture one of the vigilantes, who turns out to be an exhausted, dishevelled Bejoy. The former police officer reveals that his wife and child were murdered by Adaikalam after the drug bust and the subsequent face-off.

Fearing that the vigilantes might kill Rudra Pradhap next, Amar and his team go to the wedding. Sandhanam’s men are also present. However, they are unable to foil the vigilante group’s plans and Rudra Pradhap is murdered. After the murder, it is revealed that Karnan (whose real name is Vikram) faked his death and has been spearheading the vigilante group. Prabhanjan was murdered by Sandhanam, but it was staged as though the murder was committed by a vigilante group. Vikram followed the same modus operandi.