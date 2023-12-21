A mosque in Tamil Nadu is offering shelter to 30 Hindu families affected by floods

As South Tamil Nadu struggles in the aftermath of devastating floods, the Seydunganallur Baithulmal Jamath mosque, situated en route from Tirunelveli to Thoothukudy, has emerged as a symbol of compassion and religious harmony. Approximately 30 Hindu families who lost their homes to the floods have found refuge in the mosque for the past four days.

TNM discovered this heartwarming story after we noticed an unusual gathering of women inside the mosque. Apart from welcoming displaced families, the mosque committee also ensured that there was food and essentials including clothes, medicines, and sanitary napkins.

Tamilarasi from Kovilpath, who was displaced by the flood, said, "They opened the door to us wholeheartedly. They never said women can't enter here. They told us we could stay here as long as we wanted. From food to medicines, they are providing us." Daivakani, another flood-affected person residing in the mosque said, "We came here four days back with just the clothes we wore. In this mosque, they provided us with everything else. All those who reside here are Hindus."

In a unique gesture of solidarity, the mosque has temporarily suspended all prayers to accommodate the flood victims. Imran Khan, a Jamaath committee member, stated, "We have decided not to have any prayers until all these people can go back and settle in a home so that they can have all the space here while they stay. We believe in unity and equality. When floods hit, we had a meeting in the Jamaath committee and we decided to open it as a relief camp."