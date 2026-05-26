A Arun IPS, once opposed by TVK, appointed DVAC chief

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday, May 25, transferred and posted three senior IPS officers with immediate effect. Former Chennai Police Commissioner A Arun has been appointed Director of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), while Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) T S Anbu has been posted as ADGP of law and order, replacing Maheshwar Dayal. Maheshwar Dayal has now been transferred as ADGP of Administration.

The transfer order was issued by additional chief secretary to government K Manivasan.

The former Chennai Police Commissioner had been placed on compulsory wait after the Election Commission transferred him during the Model Code of Conduct ahead of the Assembly elections. Arun’s appointment as DVAC Director has come as a surprise to many, as the ruling party had earlier sought his transfer, alleging that he had “blocked” TVK chief Vijay from carrying out election campaigns. The party had previously submitted a representation to the Chief Electoral Officer seeking Arun’s transfer to ensure free and fair elections.

Meanwhile, Anbu, a 2001-batch IPS officer, was also on compulsory wait before the latest posting.

A recipient of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Police Medal for Excellence in Public Service, Anbu has held several key positions in the Greater Chennai Police, including Deputy Commissioner of Police, Joint Commissioner of Police, and Additional Commissioner of Police. He has also served in southern districts as Superintendent of Police, Madurai, and Inspector-General of Police, South Zone.