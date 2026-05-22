A Amalraj appointed as Chennai Police Commissioner

In a significant administrative reshuffle under the newly formed Tamil Nadu government led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, senior IPS officer, A. Amalraj was on Thursday appointed as the new Commissioner of the Greater Chennai Police (GCP), replacing Abin Dinesh Modak.

The move is being seen as part of the broader effort by the new administration to reorganise key positions across departments following the change in government.

According to an order issued by the Tamil Nadu government, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) A Amalraj has been posted as Commissioner of Greater Chennai Police, one of the most sensitive and high-profile policing assignments in the state.

Modak, who had been serving as Chennai Police Commissioner, has been transferred and appointed as ADGP, Crime Branch–Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID), replacing senior officer TS Anbu. Both Amalraj and Modak are familiar faces within Chennai’s law enforcement structure and have previously held the post of Commissioner of Tambaram City Police, one of Tamil Nadu’s major urban police commissionerates.

Their experience in handling metropolitan policing, law and order management, crime prevention and administrative responsibilities is expected to play a role in their new assignments. Amalraj, an IPS officer of the 1996 batch, has held several important positions in the Tamil Nadu Police establishment over the years.

Prior to this appointment, he had served in senior police and enforcement roles, earning experience across different wings of the department. The latest posting comes at a time when Tamil Nadu is witnessing a series of administrative changes after the formation of the new government under Chief Minister Vijay.

Vijay assumed office on May 10 after his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerged as the single-largest party in the 2026 Assembly elections and subsequently formed the government with the support of alliance partners.

Since taking charge, the administration has initiated cabinet expansion, portfolio restructuring and administrative adjustments across various departments aimed at strengthening governance and implementing its policy priorities.

Police and administrative circles view the appointment of Amalraj as an important development given Chennai’s status as the state capital and the increasing focus on law and order, urban policing and crime control under the new dispensation.