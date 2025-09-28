A 2-yr-old, a young couple, mothers and daughters: The lives lost in the Karur tragedy

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Twenty-three-year-old Akash and his fiancée Gokulasree had their wedding date set in October, just about a month away. On September 27, the couple from Karur’s Kamarajapuram locality went to catch a glimpse of actor-politician Vijay, who was stopping by their town on his political campaign. It ended up being their last outing together. Both died in the tragic stampede at the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)’s Karur rally.

Among the 40 people who have died in the stampede so far are 17 women and nine children. The youngest, Guru Vishnu, was only two years old.

A heart-wrenching video from the Karur Government Medical College and Hospital showed a man holding his child’s body in his arms, walking up to Minister Anbil Mahesh and Karur MLA V Senthil Balaji and kneeling in front of them, wailing about his deceased son.

Ananth Raj, who runs a biriyani outlet, lost his wife Hemalatha (29) and their two daughters, Sai Lakshana (8) and Sai Shreya (4) in the stampede. Priyadarshini (35) and her daughter Dharanika (14) also did not make it. Two sisters, Palaniammal (11) and Kokila (14), also lost their lives in the stampede.

On the evening of September 27, over 30,000 people gathered at Velusamypuram on the Karur-Erode Road for Vijay’s bus to arrive. The crowd had been building up from nearly 7 am, waiting for Vijay to address them. He was expected to arrive at noon, but he was seven hours late. And the crowd not only waited till 7 pm, but grew larger by the hour.

As the situation became chaotic, many people like Akash and Gokulasree who were there with their loved ones started screaming in panic and tried to hold on to each other.