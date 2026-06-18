19-year-old TN student under pressure to sit for NEET re-exam dies by suicide

A 19-year-old student, Anu Keerthana, who dreamed of becoming a doctor, died by suicide at her home in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday, June 17. She was preparing for the re-examination of NEET UG 2026 to be held on Sunday, June 21, after it was cancelled nationwide due to the exam paper leak

According to the local authorities, she was anxious about the upcoming NEET UG 2026 re-exam. She had sent a friend of hers an emotional WhatsApp message expressing her fear about retaking NEET after she had already secured a medical seat in 2025 but secured marks that only equated to getting a dental seat . She died after being taken to the hospital during her treatment.

No suicide note was found, and police have launched a formal investigation into her final hours. Her body was sent to the ESI Hospital in Coimbatore for a postmortem.

The news of her death has caused widespread protest all across Coimbatore as student groups and residents demanded justice, using this tragedy to revive their fight against the exam system itself. The CPI(M) members staged protests demanding accountability. The DMK immediately launched statewide protests to reinforce the state's long-standing demand for the total abolition of NEET.

This incident is not isolated; it is a part of a deeper conflict within the system between Tamil Nadu and the central government's education policies. The state has, for 10 years, resisted NEET.

Before the mandatory NEET UG entrance test, medical seats were awarded purely based on high school board marks, a system locals argue that it gives fair opportunities to both rural and underprivileged students.

NEET continues to be the valid medical entrance test in Tamil Nadu, as the bill passed by the state assembly to exempt the state from the mandatory NEET requirement did not receive presidential consent.

Activists standing against NEET argue that over 20 young aspirants have died by suicide since NEET UG’s introduction in 2017, in Tamil Nadu alone, turning it into a severe public health issue.

This article was written by a student interning with TNM.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu:

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh:

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka:

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala:

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana:

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726