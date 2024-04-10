6 years, 3 elections: Families of Thoothukudi police firing victims still await justice

Murugeshwari described how Karthik decided to join the protest against the Sterlite unit in Thoothukudi. “I told him to eat something before leaving. He quickly ate and rushed out. That was the last time I saw him. If he had been alive, he would have turned 26 on May 11,” she said, her eyes filling with tears.

Snowlin, just 17 years old, became a symbol of the victims. She was among the six victims shot from behind while trying to escape. Her mother, Vanitha, told TNM that Snowlin was deeply affected by the pollution’s impact on the local fishermen community, motivating her to join the protests against Sterlite.

Initially hesitant to speak, Vanitha admitted to TNM that she was weary of the ongoing struggle to get justice for her daughter. In January this year, she approached the Madras High Court seeking to register a murder case against all police and revenue officials involved. “In the petition, I have asked that the inquiry be completed within six months,” she said.

Expressing frustration, Vanitha added, “I am tired of fighting and speaking out. Everyone takes advantage of our plight for their own benefit, but we have been denied justice. They even promoted the officers who committed the crime.”

She said that she would not participate in any events that commemorate the Thoothukudi incident or Snowlin’s death. “I am not going to plead with anyone for justice. I console myself with the belief that my daughter sacrificed her life for a noble cause.”

When asked about the upcoming elections, Fathima Babu, a retired college professor and activist said, “We are trapped between the deep sea and the devil, we are confused about whom to vote for. The current government had enough time to undo whatever was done by the previous government, but they have not done that. We are still hopeful that MP Kanimozhi will act on this at the earliest.”

Kanimozhi is re-contesting in Thoothukudi for the DMK while the AIADMK has fielded R Sivasamy Velumani.