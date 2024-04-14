35 years of Apoorva Sagodharargal: The start of the Kamal & Crazy Mohan laugh riot

In trade circles, it was also said that Kamal often went on to sign up for comedy films with Crazy Mohan as the writer to make up for the losses accumulated from his previous own production ventures that were generally risky and experimental in nature. A comedy film from Kamal, that too with Mohan as the writer, was seen as a sure shot hit at the box-office. Be that as it may, Kamal-Mohan films, irrespective of who the director was, came as comic relief at regular intervals in the period for almost two decades since 1989.

When Kamal and Mohan came together, it was a double talent on display. It needed a talent like Mohan to bring out the comical side of Kamal’s acting, not seen often until then. Of course, Kamal could take it to another level with his natural flair as we saw with the Kameswaran character in Michael Madana Kama Rajan. No other Tamil hero could have amplified Mohan’s lines in that role like Kamal did in that ‘Talayalam’ accent and body language.

Crazy Mohan’s unique brand of humour

Even from his playwright days, Mohan was known for his non-stop humour style, playing with puns and rhymes. This is what he brought into movies like Panchathanthiram, Vasool Raja MBBS, Pammal K Sambandam, and the like. Who can ever forget the almost two-minute long “Munaala, pinnaala...” sequence in Panchathanthiram? The amazing part is there are seven characters in that scene, including the cop and Nagesh, and every character has a line with the Munnaala/Pinnaala phrase! Apart from just plain writing skills, one needs to be quite clever to come up with lines as often as Mohan did.

It was not that Mohan was only writing for Kamal’s films exclusively. He also wrote for many other actors including Prabhu, Sathyaraj, and even one for Superstar Rajinikanth (Arunachalam), and some of them have been box-office hits as well. Aahaa and Chinna Maapillai are some non-Kamal films that come to mind. However, it is the films that Mohan wrote for Kamal that have high repeat value and seem to appeal even today to all generations, decades after release.