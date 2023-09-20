27 tribal students in TN who faced caste discrimination from HM forced to shift school

Even the restrooms for our children were separate, and they were not allowed to use the common toilet, she alleged. “Once she had the gall to tell our kids that they smelt bad and she disdainfully suggested they should stop their education and earn a living by cleaning toilets. She also wouldn’t allow our children to participate in the cultural programmes,” alleged Selvi, adding that last year the community was deeply offended to find their children were kept off an event they had gone to watch. “We staged a protest later and the government came to know of the developments. Hence an inquiry was ordered,” Selvi said.

After Usharani came back to the school, armed with court orders, the Revenue Divisional Officer conducted a conciliation meeting, but it failed as parents were not willing to let their kids study there anymore. Usharani kept away from the meeting, though she was the target of charges from parents and students.

Local leaders of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Tamil Nadu Hill Tribes Association have called for action against Usharani and urged the government to book her under the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities Act) and ensure that Irular kids can continue with their education in a school within their village boundaries.

Talking to TNM, MP Ranjan Kumar, chairperson, Scheduled Caste wing of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee, said that he would strive to ensure that Irular kids continue to study in Thathamanji school.

Lee Chayan, an activist who champions the cause of the tribals in the region, said out of nearly 200 villages in Ponneri Taluk, Irulars live in 37 hamlets. “Their children are given a wide berth in educational institutions because of social stigma and the government itself does not care. What happened in Thathamanji is outrageous. The administration was unable to suitably discipline the headmistress and it is the hapless Irular kids who have to move elsewhere,” said Lee.