27 tribal students in TN who faced caste discrimination from HM forced to shift school

Twenty seven tribal students, as young as five, who allegedly faced caste discrimination at the hands of a headmistress of a government middle school at Ponneri, a town in Chennai Metropolitan area, have been shifted to another school farther away from their hamlets. The students belonging to the Irular tribe were enrolled in a school in Kattur, which is 3km away from their hamlets, on September 14. The transfer was undertaken after the intervention of local politicians as the headmistress posted to another school based on their complaints returned to the post with the help of court orders.
The children were students of Thathamanji Government Middle School in Ponneri Taluk which is closer to their homes. In December 2022, they had complained against the headmistress unable to withstand her arrogance and the humiliating treatment meted out to them. While the Irulars are a Scheduled Tribe, the teacher, Usharani,is a Mudaliar, a privileged non-Brahmin.
Following an inquiry by the state Education Department, the allegations were found to be true and the headmistress was transferred to another school, but she challenged her transfer in the courts and managed to resume her charge at the Thatamanji school itself in August this year.
The Irular students refused to go back to the school so long as Usharani was in charge. After learning about the troubles faced by them, Congress MLA Durai Chandrasekar intervened and arranged the transfer of the disgruntled students to another school in Kattur, away from their hamlets.
Thathamanji panchayat President Selvi, herself an Irular woman, alleged that Usharani isolated Irular students from the rest and humiliated them in various ways. “She made them sit on the floor while the students from other communities were seated on benches. She would constantly snipe at them saying Irular kids were no good and certainly not as talented as others,” she said.
Even the restrooms for our children were separate, and they were not allowed to use the common toilet, she alleged. “Once she had the gall to tell our kids that they smelt bad and she disdainfully suggested they should stop their education and earn a living by cleaning toilets. She also wouldn’t allow our children to participate in the cultural programmes,” alleged Selvi, adding that last year the community was deeply offended to find their children were kept off an event they had gone to watch. “We staged a protest later and the government came to know of the developments. Hence an inquiry was ordered,” Selvi said.
After Usharani came back to the school, armed with court orders, the Revenue Divisional Officer conducted a conciliation meeting, but it failed as parents were not willing to let their kids study there anymore. Usharani kept away from the meeting, though she was the target of charges from parents and students.
Local leaders of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Tamil Nadu Hill Tribes Association have called for action against Usharani and urged the government to book her under the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities Act) and ensure that Irular kids can continue with their education in a school within their village boundaries.
Talking to TNM, MP Ranjan Kumar, chairperson, Scheduled Caste wing of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee, said that he would strive to ensure that Irular kids continue to study in Thathamanji school.
Lee Chayan, an activist who champions the cause of the tribals in the region, said out of nearly 200 villages in Ponneri Taluk, Irulars live in 37 hamlets. “Their children are given a wide berth in educational institutions because of social stigma and the government itself does not care. What happened in Thathamanji is outrageous. The administration was unable to suitably discipline the headmistress and it is the hapless Irular kids who have to move elsewhere,” said Lee.
While the children do not lack bus transportation facilities, a school away from their hamlets would still make life harder for some of them. Members of the Irular tribe from this part of chennai traditionally go for prawn fishing and would often return late. The elder students finish their classes, return to homes and look after the house chores. They also have to take care of young kids. Their parents wouldn't be available to drop and pick them up in the schools.
TNM tried to reach out to Usharani, the headmistress facing allegations of discriminatory treatment, District Collector Alby John Varghese and RDO Aishwarya Ramanathan for their comments but they could not be reached.