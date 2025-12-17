2026 TN Assembly elections: Piyush Goyal to lead BJP-AIADMK seat-sharing talks

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal, who had earlier played a key role in managing alliance and seat-sharing negotiations between the BJP and the AIADMK, has been entrusted once again with a crucial responsibility ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

With his appointment as the BJP’s election in-charge for the state, Goyal is set to steer the seat-sharing discussions with the AIADMK and other partners of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The move is part of a broader reorganisation of the BJP’s election management team for Tamil Nadu.

In the last week of September, the party appointed Baijayant Panda, national vice-president and MP, as the election in-charge, with Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol serving as co-in-charge. On Monday, BJP national president J.P. Nadda announced a reconstituted team, naming Union Ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and Murlidhar Mohol as the new co-in-charges for the Assembly election, while placing overall responsibility for alliance coordination and seat-sharing talks with Piyush Goyal.

Party sources said Goyal’s experience in handling politically sensitive negotiations, particularly with the AIADMK, was a major factor behind his appointment.

He had earlier been instrumental in holding together the NDA alliance in Tamil Nadu during previous elections, navigating complex seat-sharing arrangements and coordination among alliance partners.

Meanwhile, BJP Tamil Nadu president Nainar Nagenthran said he had requested either Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take part in his ongoing yatra, which is scheduled to conclude on January 9.

The yatra is aimed at strengthening the party’s organisational presence and expanding its outreach across different regions of the state.

Referring to reports circulating in sections of the media about a provisional list of Assembly constituencies identified by the BJP for the 2026 election, Nainar Nagenthran said the information was incorrect.

He pointed out that there were still about three months to go before the election notification and that the political landscape in Tamil Nadu could witness several changes in the coming months, making any such lists premature.

He reiterated that the BJP’s principal alliance for the 2026 Assembly election would be with the AIADMK, while also indicating that efforts were underway to expand the NDA in Tamil Nadu.

With the BJP putting its election machinery in place well in advance and assigning experienced leaders to manage alliance dynamics, the party appears to be preparing early for what is expected to be a closely watched Assembly contest in the state.