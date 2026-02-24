12 TN fishermen arrested by Sri Lanka for crossing maritime boundary

12 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy in the early hours of Monday, February 23, for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line and fishing in Sri Lankan waters. Their mechanised trawler was also detained. The fishermen had set out to sea from Pamban in Ramanathapuram district on February 22 and were expected to return by Monday evening.

According to a report by The Hindu , the boat, owned by a fisherman identified as David, was intercepted while operating in the Palk Strait between Katchatheevu and the Mannar Strait. The Palk Strait is a narrow stretch of sea separating Tamil Nadu from Jaffna in Sri Lanka. The detained fishermen were taken to the naval port at Talaimannar.

On February 15, 25 fishermen from Tamil Nadu were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on similar allegations of fishing in Sri Lankan waters.

Following the latest arrests, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday, urging immediate diplomatic intervention to secure the release of the fishermen.

The issue of Indian fishermen detained abroad has also been raised in Parliament. In response to a question in the Lok Sabha by DMK MP A. Raja, the Ministry of External Affairs said that as of November 27, 2025, a total of 332 Indian fishermen were in detention in various countries. Of them, 66 were held in Sri Lanka, including 18 under trial and 48 serving sentences. The ministry said 200 Indian fishermen were in custody in Pakistan, 70 in Bangladesh and two in Iraq.