10 locations linked to businessman Jaffar Sadiq raided by IT officials

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Over 10 locations linked to expelled Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) functionary and businessman Jaffar Sadiq’s were searched by Income Tax (IT) officials on Monday, April 6 in Chennai. The locations in Chennai’s Anna Salai, Purasawalkam, Egmore and Pattinapakkam were searched by IT officials in coordination with election flying squads ahead of the elections in the poll bound state.

According to reports, at around 10 am on April 6, officials raided the JSM Residency in Crescent Road and other areas. JSM Residency was also one of the properties attached in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case against Jaffer, two years ago in September 2024. IT officials also conducted a search at the residence of Director Amir in Chennai who was named as a co-accused in the ED chargesheet.