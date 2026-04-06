10 locations linked to businessman Jaffar Sadiq raided by IT officials

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Over 10 locations linked to expelled Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) functionary and businessman Jaffar Sadiq’s were searched by Income Tax (IT) officials on Monday, April 6 in Chennai. The locations in Chennai’s Anna Salai, Purasawalkam, Egmore and Pattinapakkam were searched by IT officials in coordination with election flying squads ahead of the elections in the poll bound state.
According to reports, at around 10 am on April 6, officials raided the JSM Residency in Crescent Road and other areas. JSM Residency was also one of the properties attached in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case against Jaffer, two years ago in September 2024. IT officials also conducted a search at the residence of Director Amir in Chennai who was named as a co-accused in the ED chargesheet.
The current IT raids came about after authorities received inputs about possible cash distribution in parts of the city. It is worth noting that in November 2024, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed its against Jaffar, charging him under the PMLA. According to the chargesheet, Jaffar had led an international drug trafficking syndicate for more than a decade.
The 250-page chargesheet said that Jaffer laundered the profits through film productions and other business ventures such as dry fruit export, real estate, and more.
Jaffar is alleged to have smuggled ketamine and pseudoephedrine to Malaysia, Australia, and New Zealand. At the time of his arrest, the NCB had recovered 50 kg of pseudoephedrine linked to him. Pseudoephedrine, it may be noted, is a chemical commonly found in over-the-counter cold medication that has been misused for the production of methamphetamine.
Further, according to the chargesheet, the Special Intelligence and Investigation Branch (SIIB), also seized over 38 kg of ketamine. Another 50 kg of pseudoephedrine had been seized by Chennai Customs previously.
The ED had also said that Jaffer spent at least Rs 6.3 crore of profits from narcotics trade for filmmaking. Another Rs 33 crore was allegedly uncovered in bank accounts linked to him and his family.