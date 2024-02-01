I make my own space when it is denied to me: Astrophysicist Annapurni Subramaniam

The unbearable heat of Palakkad appears to have played a role in Annapurni Subramaniam becoming an astrophysicist. As a girl, she would wake up at odd hours to beat the Palakkad heat, and during those hours she'd look up at the night sky and gaze curiously at the stars. There was no one around whom she could ask more about the stars or the constellations. Years later, when she compulsively studied them, she was gently prodded to try day time astronomy so she wouldn't have to work at night. But Annapurni stuck by her stars, took her PhD in Physics - Astronomy, did her post doctoral research, and became the first woman to head the Indian Institute of Astrophysics in Bengaluru.

She shared her story at the Global Kerala Science Festival in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, January 28, for a session intended “to inspire more women to take up science”.

When she had no one to ask about stars, Annapurni told TNM in a later interview, she used to go to the library and beg to take cutouts of the constellations from The Hindu newspaper. “I would then sit in the night with the newspaper cutting and try to identify the constellations,” she says.