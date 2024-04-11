How BJP is trying to make inroads in Tamil Nadu with the help of YouTube

The BJP’s latest election campaign against the DMK-Congress alliance in Tamil Nadu is the decades-old Katchatheevu issue. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has targeted the Congress for “callously” giving away the tiny 285-acre uninhabited island in the Palk Strait to Sri Lanka. The geopolitical issue is making headlines with experts weighing in on whether the BJP’s strategy to corner both the Congress and DMK would work out for them in the Lok Sabha elections. Interestingly, just four days before the BJP picked up this dormant issue, YouTuber Keerthika Govindaraj, raked up the same issue on her channel Keerthi History in the episode ‘Why BJP Couldn't Make A Mark In Tamilnadu?’.Keerthi’s channel, which boasts of 2.07 million subscribers as of March 2024, grew exponentially in a span of two years. In her videos, the 26-year-old History graduate claims to educate people about “real history that the education system has forgotten”. In the first edition of the National Creators Award, where social media influencers were presented with awards for their work by the Union government — Keerthi was awarded ‘Best Storyteller’ by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for educating people on “real history with unique perspectives.” This was 18 days before the BJP picked up Katchatheevu as a poll platform.One of the many reasons behind the success of Keerthi History is the overt right-wing slant mixed with rhetoric in her videos, whether it is ‘exposing’ the ‘bloody tale’ behind the newly built Ram temple in Ayodhya or justifying the bursting of crackers during Diwali. Like Keerthi History, several YouTube channels with a subtle or explicit right-wing slant have cropped up in Tamil Nadu, and are platforming BJP’s talking points in the state. Several right wing YouTube channels in the state have mushroomed after 2016 and began posting videos more consistently during the pandemic. TNM analysed the content of 26 of these channels including bigger ones like Keerthi History and Pesu Tamizha Pesu and smaller, more obscure ones. Despite minimal engagement and low subscribers, the smaller channels have been consistent with their videos, with some of them posting at least three videos per day. The BJP has also been promoting these channels on WhatsApp groups, encouraging people to subscribe to their content for a better grasp on politics. A list sent on one of these groups named 43 YouTube channels of which five were official channels of the BJP, the Hindu Munnani Katchi, and the TN BJP chief Annamalai. Another five were solely dedicated to promoting Annamalai and his speeches, especially targeting the DMK. TNM also reached out to a smaller right-wing YouTube channel to learn more about its funding, target audience, and whether it received any type of political support..The engagement with the videos on these channels ranges anywhere between thousands of views and likes to barely a hundred views and few to no comments. Even channels with minimal engagement post videos consistently, even if poorly produced. Gnanaprakash, a fact-checker at YouTurn, an independent Tamil fact-checking outlet, points out that shorter videos and clips are often made for WhatsApp circulation. “Videos, especially those with little engagement, are not produced for a YouTube audience. These videos are shared on WhatsApp — making it more difficult to trace or debunk them. We also cannot track the conversations or the misinformation that is shared on these groups,” he explains.The videos range from critiquing the ruling DMK in the state, to peddling a narrative that Tamil Brahmins and Hindus are in danger in the state. These channels also post commentary on current events with a right-wing slant. Pesu Tamizha Pesu, another YouTube channel featured on the list, has approximately 4,76,000 subscribers (as of March 2024). When it was started in May 2020, the channel almost exclusively posted content aligning with Tamil nationalism and the political party Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), and was almost always critical of Dravidian ideology and the DMK. One year after it was launched, the channel was taken down after they shared a roast of the TV series Family Man 2 from another channel named Hello Tamizha. The roast, which was taken down from both the channels, allegedly criticised the makers of the show for not touching upon the genocide of Tamils in the Sri Lankan civil war. In a video on the new channel, Rajavel alleged that the video and subsequently the channel, were taken down because it was in support of Velupillai Prabhakaran, who headed the Tamil militant group Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) in Sri Lanka during the civil war. He also alleged that YouTube perceives the LTTE as a terrorist organisation and that is why their channel was also suspended. .The channel restarted in March in 2021 — and towards the end of 2022, Pesu Tamizha Pesu started posting content that was slightly aligned with the ideology of the right wing. One of the first such videos was of a panel discussion from an event called Tamil Nadu Dialogues, which was presided over by Karnataka BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and former IPS officer K Annamalai, who then went on to become the Tamil Nadu chief of the BJP. Ever since, the videos started leaning towards the BJP, and the subjects covered ranged from the hijacking of Tamil cinema by Dravidian ideology to how China is planning to ‘defeat Modi’. Other videos on Hindu spirituality dissecting epics like the Ramayana, which were never posted on the channel pre-2022, also began to feature on the channel. Seven months into 2023, the founder and managing director of Pesu Tamizha Pesu, Rajavel Nagarajan, was appointed as the Media and Communications Manager of Annamalai’s statewide yatra titled ‘En Mann En Makkal’. .Now, Pesu Tamizha Pesu continues to post videos that are more explicitly in support of the BJP and its alliance in Tamil Nadu. Rajavel also appears in some of these videos offering analysis of the political situation in the state and the nation, including on the alliances for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.Unlike Pesu Tamizha Pesu, other channels featured on the list started out with Hindutva content, mostly centred on spirituality, and started posting right-leaning political content a few years down the line. Shree TV, a channel with around 1,24,000 subscribers (as of March 2024), began with videos on Tamil epics like Silapatikaram in 2016 and moved on to political commentary approximately a year later. In fact, Shree TV received wishes from BJP leaders like Ila Ganesan and H Raja upon its commencement, even when the subject of the videos were limited to spirituality. When the content shifted to politics, the channel did not shy away from their affiliation with the right-wing. One of the first political videos on the channel included a criticism of actor Vijay for his infamous dialogue questioning the newly introduced Goods and Services Tax (GST) in his movie Mersal (2017). Shree TV’s videos are poorer in quality than Pesu Tamizha Pesu in terms of production and the ‘experts’ who are invited to comment on a particular event. However, the videos are more explicit in terms of their political affiliation and the hosts on the channel frequently take anti-minority stances, even when the videos are not connected to religion. For instance, in a video about a Special Sub-Inspector (SSI) named John Selvaraj being arrested for trying to illegally enter Bangladesh, one of the hosts, Bala Gowthaman, casually uses a Tamil slur to refer to Muslims. While the thumbnail and headline of the video suggest a straight news story, the hosts go on a tangent and speculate whether John Selvaraj was trying to smuggle drugs, as he had access to those caught with narcotics. Even before the halfway mark, Bala Gowthaman starts complaining about how there were "too many Muslim shopkeepers in Tambaram" and claims that this has resulted in Chennai becoming a 'hub for narcotics sales'.

This is the most common type of content on these channels since they can be posted on an everyday basis. Other subjects of these videos are political alliances in the wake of the Lok Sabha elections, BJP's Annamalai contesting from Coimbatore, and the farmers' protests, to name a few. Hosting a token spokesperson from a minority religionThe BJP has often been accused of pandering to Hindus while taking an anti-minority stance. To perhaps break this notion, the bigger channels TNM looked at often hosted pro-Hindutva and pro-BJP community leaders and public figures from minority religions speaking in favour of the party. They are invited to comment on a variety of issues, ranging from Tamil Nadu’s drug problem to them welcoming the CAA. Vellore Ibrahim, who is also the National Secretary of BJP’s Minority Morcha, is a familiar face across channels in these types of videos. Ranging from condemning Jaffar Sadiq to claiming that the BJP can expect unwavering support from Muslims, Ibrahim acts like a self-appointed spokesperson for his community. Similarly, a Catholic Archbishop named Jayasingh Samuel was interviewed twice on Channel 5 where he spoke about his and the Christian community’s support for Prime Minister Modi and alleged that he was threatened by the DMK for his political affiliations. In one of the interviews, he also expressed confidence that “Modi will save them” from the DMK. Smaller channels, who are perhaps unable to invite these public figures for an interview, post snippets of their speeches that seem to have been taken from their social media accounts. Most of these videos do not even mention the name of the person speaking but post them with titles like “Muslim man lashes out at the DMK.” .Support for Annamalai Almost every channel analysed by TNM had at least a couple of videos that praised Annamalai, showed his ‘mass moments’ where he attacked DMK party and its leaders, corruption, and the Dravidian ideology, to name a few. Larger channels like Pesu Tamizha Pesu, Thamarai TV, and Channel 5 Tamil, are rather indirect in their support for BJP’s Coimbatore Lok Sabha candidate. They express their support by inviting right leaning ‘political analysts’, senior journalists with a similar ideological affiliation, and even doctors and psychologists like Dr JS Rajkumar and Sheeba Lourdhes to comment on Annamalai’s political strategy, his campaign, speeches, and the purported sea of people who greet him wherever he goes. Meanwhile, smaller channels who perhaps cannot afford to have ‘experts’ in their videos, simply share snippets of Annamalai’s speeches, his interactions with voters during his ‘En Mann, En Makkal’ yatra, with clickbait titles. These videos also include his speeches on a variety of subjects. Another type of video present in both smaller and larger channels is the vox pop, where people express their unwavering support for Annamalai and/or their dissatisfaction with the DMK. These videos help sell the narrative that the support for BJP and Annamalai are growing in the state and there is a good chance of them performing well electorally in the upcoming elections..‘Decolonisation’Channels that focus on history and spirituality, especially like Keerthi History, make videos that praise the BJP government under Modi for ‘decolonising’ India from various remnants of its colonial past. This includes changing names of monuments, emblems of Indian armed forces, and even a song that the band plays during a parade on Republic Day. Keerthi History has another video criticising Thomas Macaulay for undermining the Indian education system and replacing it with another system that would make Indians remain in servitude of the British. She also blames the Macaulay education system for the “inferiority complex” Indians suffer by identifying more with Western culture over their own. The term ‘decolonisation’ also takes on another meaning in the videos of channels like Keerthi History — delegitimising any aspect of history that is not ‘indigenous’ to the country despite playing a formative role in the shaping of India. On her channel, Mughals and their history are often treated as inferior to India’s ‘real history’ involving Hindu kings and saints. Almost every video on Mughal history revolves around the desecration of Hindu temples, Mughal kings mistreating their Hindu subjects, and how they were ruthless invaders who unfairly occupied Indian lands and a major part of ‘mainstream’ history taught in schools. This ‘decolonisation’ attempted often results in the othering of Muslims who reside in India presently and can lead to hate crimes against them and their places of worship as retribution for the actions of Mughal centuries ago — a narrative that was even used to justify the 1992 demolition of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya. In her videos, Keerthi presents a picture of the romanticised past that was apparently ruined with the entrance of western colonisers and Mughal invaders. This rosy picture does not take into account the caste, class, and gender discrimination that existed before the coloniser’s entrance. Similarly, the underlying themes and messages in her videos try to portray India as a ‘Hindu’ nation (the words India and Bharat are liberally interchanged in her videos) — another narrative that is popular among the members of the right-wing organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Shedding light on hatred against Tamil Brahmins and/or HindusOne of the core tenets of the Dravidian movement in Tamil Nadu was opposing Brahminism and the domination exercised by this caste. When parties like the DMK were formed, this idea was put into palpable political action as well. Owing to this, Brahmins in the state have always felt a ‘threat’ to their upper caste status. Right-wing YouTube channels from Tamil Nadu paved the way for this ‘threatened status’ to be shared with the public, especially to non-Brahmins. YouTube channels like Pesu Tamizha Pesu and Shree TV have some videos that create the notion that Brahmins are still under threat due to Dravidian parties being in power in Tamil Nadu. On Pesu Tamizha Pesu, Mahalingam Balaji, the author of the controversial book Brahmin Genocide - The Precursor to Hindu Extinction was interviewed several times on various topics, including the Vedas, how Hinduism is a ‘scientific religion’, and about the alleged deliberate hate campaign against Brahmins in the state. In March 2022, the same channel published a two-part interview of N Narayanan, the President of the Tamil Nadu Brahmins Association, influencing against inter-caste marriages and inducting non-Brahmins as priests in temples. Mahalingam Balaji was also interviewed on Shree TV to talk about his book and the 'impending Brahmin genocide'.

Another issue that was picked up even by smaller YouTube channels to establish the 'Hindus are in danger' narrative was the Sanatana Dharma row after Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's speech in September 2023, comparing Sanatana Dharma to diseases like COVID-19 and Malaria; the Minister for Youth Development and Sports, who is the son of Chief Minister MK Stalin, said that it must be eradicated. Shree TV posted a video claiming Udhayanidhi was calling for the eradication of 'Hindu people'. A smaller channel named Thideer News (with 1,95,000 subscribers as of March 2024), also posted a series of videos of relatively unknown people criticising Udhayanidhi and the DMK for the comments against Sanatana Dharma. The videos seemed to have been picked up from these people’s personal social media accounts and shared with clickbait thumbnails. The tone of the videos ranged from mocking the minister for his ignorance about Sanatana Dharma to claiming how the DMK has lost Hindu votes. The videos from these channels can be watched here, here, and here. ‘Love jihad’, a bogus idea peddled by the Hindu right-wing where Muslims are accused of marrying Hindu women with the sole aim of religious conversion, is also featured in a few videos on these channels. Mediyaan, a channel with around 48,500 subscribers (as of March 2024), featured a filmmaker named Jithu to speak about love jihad and its purported harms. Meanwhile, Pesu Tamizha Pesu also had a video featuring Dr JS Rajkumar, the founder of Lifeline Hospitals, who provided legitimacy to love jihad claims by falsely equating religious conversions in interfaith marriages to forced conversions. In the same video, he also encouraged people to watch controversial propaganda films The Kerala Story and Kashmir Files since they have a ‘fragment of truth’. Despite a few features on these channels, love jihad and Hindus, especially women, being vulnerable to forced religious conversions, has formed little public discourse in Tamil Nadu. Non-experts, who have little relevance to the subject they are speaking about, are a common sight on these channels. For instance, Dr JS Rajkumar, who is known for his right-wing and anti-Dravidian opinions, is often interviewed on a variety of topics like love jihad, people’s reception of Annamalai as a Lok Sabha election candidate, and what constitutes treason. A similar practice is seen with other people including public speaker Radha Devar, who was invited on Channel 5 Tamil to comment on the row caused by the Nayanthara starrer Annapoorani for allegedly hurting Hindu religious sentiments. The same channel has called on a psychologist named Sheeba Lourdhes to speak about the growing support for Annamalai and Tamil Nadu becoming a ‘drug hub’ after a DMK functionary Jaffer Sadiq was arrested in connection with drug smuggling. .By inviting people who have little expertise in politics, these channels try to establish a narrative that even the common public, who have little to do with politics, are in favour of the BJP and Hindutva ideology. By platforming public figures like Dr Rajkumar and Sheebha, these channels are also able to capitalise on their pre-existing audience.Modus operandi, target audience, and financesTNM visited Shree TV’s office in Chennai and met its CEO Padma Priya to find out more about their strategy, target audience, and owners. While Padma Priya shared information about their employees and what type of content they make, she was hesitant to name who owned the channel but simply mentioned that the owner was based out of Nagercoil and took care of Shree TV’s finances. The channel also accepts donations from their viewers and has their bank account details on their social media platforms. The “volunteers” at Shree TV — 10 people who research and produce their videos — are not paid a salary, according to Padma Priya. She told TNM, “We do not want to monetise our content. Our mission is to take Hindutva to everyone and debunk all the anti-Hindutva lies that are being spread on YouTube and other social media platforms. Our mission is to tell the truth with authoritative evidence. We are happy that some people in the BJP have noticed us.”Most people have unfettered access to social media, gadgets, making them an audience to a wide range of content on sites like YouTube. On social media platforms, content is curated based on algorithms which are determined by what the viewer consumes the most. This is also determined by what a user searches for and the level of engagement with a particular type of video. While the way social media curates content for a user might indicate that only people with a certain ideological affiliation might watch right-wing content, that is not necessarily the case. Gnanaprakash is of the opinion that younger people are more likely to become the target audience for right-wing YouTube channels. He says, “Young people, for the most part, might not be politically aware and might not have a strong political or ideological affiliation. I think it is easier to manipulate them. They are also new voters and right-wing parties try to capitalise on their lack of knowledge.”.While creating content, not just for different age groups but also for people with different ideologies, these channels package the arguments in different ways. Mathur Sathya, a political analyst, says, “For people who are outrightly Brahminical, the arguments in favour of the right-wing are placed differently. Others who might not be Brahmincal and say, have a passion for the Tamil language, become audience to different arguments. The right-wing might tie their ideology with a progressive ideal (like anti-Hindi imposition, for instance) to make it more appealing. This is a more recent phenomenon in comparison to how older rhetoric was made by leaders like H Raja and Ila Ganesan.” In terms of how right-wing content creators position themselves and are legitimised by the government, Gnanaprakash says that it is a two way street. He explained that when content creators are awarded by the government, they earn a new level of legitimacy and the right-wing government uses this legitimacy to spread their propaganda. “When creators like Keerthi History receive awards from the Prime Minister at the National Creators Awards, you can imagine how many people would have googled her. This way, even if some of her videos might present information out of context or even unverified information, people might not stop to think twice because she was awarded by the Prime Minister himself,” Gnanaprakash observes. A viable candidate from the right-wing party like Annamalai is often positioned as the underdog who is taking on systems of a corrupt power, Gnanaprakash says. “Even taller leaders like Narendra Modi are presented on these YouTube channels as someone from an ‘ordinary’ family with no political dynasty. What these channels do not tell their audience is that there is an entire team of content creators, video editors and others, who are working to build and retain this image. People love a good underdog story and these channels are playing exactly into their sentiments,” he says.Channels of popular right-wing figures like Annamalai and Maridhas have several fan pages that post snippets of their speeches and their ‘mass’ moments. Iyan Karthikeyan, Mission Director of the Tamil Nadu government’s fact checking unit, alleged that these pages are run by these public figures’ teams themselves to boost their identity. He added, “Sometimes, these pages are also used to share more offensive content or even disinformation. Fan pages, even for actors, are not as consistent as these fan pages. They hire editors and leave them in-charge of editing and producing videos for these pages.” Similar to how Keerthi History mentioned Katchatheevu days before the Prime Minister brought it up, other channels do the same. This was done particularly before the replica of a sengol (sceptre) was installed in the newly constructed Parliament in May 2023. Before fact checkers are able to verify the veracity of the claims made by these videos, the information flows down to the general audience. This makes it more difficult for fact checkers to debunk any misinformation being peddled by these YouTube channels. As the BJP is trying to make inroads in Tamil Nadu, there is little legacy media to support the propagation of their ideology. Most TV channels that have a large viewership are owned by political parties. Kalanithi Maran, who is closely related to DMK Chief Minister MK Stalin’s family, owns the Sun Network group of channels while former AIADMK Chief Minister Jayalalithaa owned major shares of the channel Jaya TV during her lifetime and it is now owned by one of her close aids, Sasikala. In light of this, there is little scope for BJP to gain mass viewership in the state. But how much has BJP been able to capture the minds and imaginations of the Tamil people with mediums like Youtube and other social media platforms? Mathur Sathya says that these channels and the BJP are playing the long game in the state. He said, “There is a problem of unemployment here. Instead of providing comprehensive solutions to resolve it, it is easier to blame it on a minority religion as the reason for people not getting jobs. There is also a protection of caste interests. Only when these channels spread disinformation like Periyar calling for the genocide of Brahmins, will they be able to debunk other teachings of his. While the BJP might not be able to gain a significant vote share because of these channels or the content they create, the level of political discourse has come down in the state. The party will reap the benefits of this, maybe five or ten years from now.” With the growth in internet usage and reliance on social media platforms for news, the BJP is turning to YouTube channels to disseminate their campaigns and ideology. With little restriction on the type of content that can be posted, these channels are able to create clickbait worthy thumbnails and post content that is not necessarily fact-checked rigorously. This way, the channels posting content in favour of the BJP might also be able to get away with harmful and divisive content that borders on speculation while being presented as cold, hard facts. (With inputs from Balakrishna Ganeshan and Nidharshana Raju).