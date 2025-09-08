Ground Report: How a street fight in Hyderabad escalated into ‘Marwadi Go Back’ campaign

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Pot Market is a stone’s throw from the Secunderabad railway station road, where hundreds of commuters spill out of trains, buses and the metro each minute. It’s part of the Nizam-era Monda Market that has been around since the 19th century. Only they don’t sell pots here anymore, but silver, pearls, and gold, in jewelry stores mostly run by Jain traders.

Congestion from the main road doesn’t quite diffuse inside the cramped market lanes, it only continues. Shoppers, school kids and other residents on their feet are constantly dodging bikes, cars, pushcarts and minitrucks.

In one of these lanes, on July 31, a Dalit man named Yedla Sai Kiran was riding home on his Activa. He was just one turn away from home when he reached SK Jewellers. An SUV stood in his way.

Store owner Ghevar Chand Jain's son-in-law, Abhishek, was in the driver’s seat. According to Sai Kiran, when he honked at the stationary car, Abhishek hurled caste-based slurs, calling him "low caste (kam jaat)". Sai Kiran alleges he and his friend were assaulted. But Abhishek and his family present a starkly different version, claiming they were the ones abused and attacked.

Road rage is an emotion you’d witness every single day in these perpetually clogged streets. But this particular fight between a Marwadi trader and a Dalit man escalated into a campaign targeting the entire community, demanding that they "go back."