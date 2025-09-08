Ground Report: How a street fight in Hyderabad escalated into ‘Marwadi Go Back’ campaign

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.Pot Market is a stone’s throw from the Secunderabad railway station road, where hundreds of commuters spill out of trains, buses and the metro each minute. It’s part of the Nizam-era Monda Market that has been around since the 19th century. Only they don’t sell pots here anymore, but silver, pearls, and gold, in jewelry stores mostly run by Jain traders. Congestion from the main road doesn’t quite diffuse inside the cramped market lanes, it only continues. Shoppers, school kids and other residents on their feet are constantly dodging bikes, cars, pushcarts and minitrucks. In one of these lanes, on July 31, a Dalit man named Yedla Sai Kiran was riding home on his Activa. He was just one turn away from home when he reached SK Jewellers. An SUV stood in his way. Store owner Ghevar Chand Jain's son-in-law, Abhishek, was in the driver’s seat. According to Sai Kiran, when he honked at the stationary car, Abhishek hurled caste-based slurs, calling him "low caste (kam jaat)". Sai Kiran alleges he and his friend were assaulted. But Abhishek and his family present a starkly different version, claiming they were the ones abused and attacked.Road rage is an emotion you’d witness every single day in these perpetually clogged streets. But this particular fight between a Marwadi trader and a Dalit man escalated into a campaign targeting the entire community, demanding that they "go back.".The Marwadis are hardly newcomers to Telangana. Though the term literally refers to people who are originally from the Marwar region of Rajasthan, it is colloquially used in Hyderabad to refer to the mercantile community of banias from Rajasthan and Gujarat, including Jains, Agarwals, Maheshwaris and others. Marwadis have been part of the trading community in Hyderabad and Secunderabad since as early as the 18th century. Today, they dominate the jewelry, grain, hardware, and kirana store sectors, wielding considerable economic influence.The "Marwadi Go Back" campaign exposed seething economic insecurity among Telangana's traders, anxieties on cultural hegemony, and political loyalties.The initial push came from leaders of the Vimuktha Chiruthala Kakshi (VCK), the Telangana unit of the Tamil Nadu based Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi. These leaders were initially supporting the alleged victim of caste abuse in Pot Market, when they raised the slogan against Marwadis. Slowly, anti-caste activists, Osmania University students, and participants of the Telangana statehood agitation joined in. Two major caste groups – the Vishwakarmas (a Backward Class community who work as carpenters, goldsmiths, blacksmiths etc.) and Vysyas/Komatis (a Telugu trading community equivalent to banias) also backed the campaign. .Prominent BJP leaders reacted to the hostility and spoke out in favour of Marwadis. Their involvement threw mainstream media’s spotlight on the ‘Marwadi Go Back’ slogan. A set of Telugu YouTube channels covered the issue relentlessly, making sure it was discussed for weeks. The campaign, while it had limited real impact, has brought into sharp focus the deep economic anxieties among local traders who are blaming the Marwadi business community for declining profits and cultural tensions that have complex reasons. The campaign seems to have cooled off for now. But for a month, many people in Telangana came across the ‘Marwadi Go Back’ slogan and were perplexed by its polarising nature which seemed sudden and unusual for the region.This story, while tracing the fault lines of the conflict, also examines the historical roots of Marwadis whose presence has been integral to the region's economy since the mid-1800s. It’s a deep dive into the intricacies and contradictions of the ‘Marwadi Go Back’ campaign.Who are the Hyderabadi Marwadis?Marwadi merchants maintain a dominant presence across many of Hyderabad's older markets. Their commercial footprint spans Secunderabad’s Monda Market and General Bazaar to Old City’s Begum Bazaar, encompassing wholesale and retail trade in spices, plastics, kitchen utensils, electrical supplies, textiles, hardware, and plywood. Most of these businesses have been passed down through many generations of the same families. .Starting from the 18th century, many Marwadi and Jain traders began migrating from present-day Gujarat, Maharashtra and other regions to the Hyderabad State under the Nizam regime for its favourable tax system. .“Though Marwadis were involved in trade with Hyderabad even earlier, in the late 18th century, there was a huge migration to Hyderabad State – a princely state which did not impose much tax. This was a result of heavy taxes imposed in British India,” said Bhangya Bhukya, professor at the Department of History, University of Hyderabad. Marwadis initially set up businesses in Begum Bazaar, Ghansi Bazaar, Karwan, Kabutarkhana, Char Kamaan and other areas near the Charminar. Historian Karen Isaksen Leonard writes that she found around 12 Maheshwari families who had come to Hyderabad by 1850, most of them settling in Hyderabad's Old City in areas like Purana Kabutar Khana and Nur Khan Bazaar. A few Oswal and Agarwal families had arrived by 1860, she writes, tracing the Oswals to British military areas of Residency Bazaar, Secunderabad, and Trimulgherry. The Agarwals settled “mostly in Begum Bazar and Hyderabad's old walled city,” she writes. Karen also writes that some of these Marwadis were bankers and financiers who gave loans to the Nizam and the nobles in his court, establishing close relationships with them.A few Marwadi families are also said to have been jewelers to the Nizams. In May this year, 17 members of a joint family including eight children died in a devastating fire a few metres away from the Charminar. They were a Marwadi family who had been running pearl shops in the area since at least 1906. Their forefather, Manoharlal Modi, could set up his business near Charminar because he had been among the Nizam’s jewelers, according to relatives of the Modi family. .There were later waves of migration too. The family of Avinash Devada, General Secretary of Hyderabad Kirana Merchants Association, came to Hyderabad 108 years ago, around 1917. Stories passed down in the family say his forefathers travelled from Rajasthan to Hyderabad on a bullock cart. “They wanted to get away from the harsh drought conditions in Rajasthan, and they had a will to do business. Some of our relatives moved to Mumbai. Our family came to Hyderabad and set up a spices shop in Begum Bazaar,” said Avinash. The family still trades in spices and dry fruits in Begum Bazaar, four generations later. Prominent Marwadi business families such as the Pittis, Badrukas, and Chordias have been in Hyderabad for over a century. They run a few well-known educational and medical institutions. “From the Badruka College of Commerce and Arts to the Kishore Chand Chordia Eye Centre, there are many markers of the Marwadi community’s legacy in Hyderabad,” Avinash points out. Weaving into the social fabricSome Marwadis have also been part of Telangana’s progressive political landscape and statehood agitation, according to various accounts. Writer Daneesh Majid, author of The Hyderabadis: From 1947 to the Present Day, relates stories of a Marwadi man, Srinivas Lahoti, that he has heard from city historians Sajjad Shahid and Oudesh Rani-Bawa. Lahoti was a Communist Party of India leader, and a known Urdu scholar, literary critic and a patron of the language. “His family ran a printing press business and lived in Dar-ul-Shifa (in Old City),” said Daneesh. The annual Bibi-Ka-Alam procession during Muharram, a Shia Muslim tradition, passes through the area. Lahoti’s mother had vowed to pay respects to the elephant that leads the procession if she had a child. After Srinivas was born, he would regularly observe Muharram, earning him the name ‘Shia-Marwadi’, according to Daneesh. Badrivishal Pitti was another known Hyderabadi-Marwadi from the prominent Pitti family. Son of an honorary financial adviser to the Nizam, Badrivishal was a socialist political leader and reportedly supported the Telangana statehood movement. “Many of us have been here for three to four generations. We are not even migrants anymore, we are also locals,” said Avinash. ‘No problem with Telangana Marwadis’VCK leaders who have led the campaign say that despite the alleged caste abuse incident at Pot Market, they don’t really have a problem with the Marwadi traders who came here in the Nizam-era. “They are Telangana Marwadis,” said Telangana VCK president Jilukara Srinivas, accepting them as ‘locals’. The Pot Market incident was an accidental cue that gave different groups an occasion to talk about a range of concerns, for which they partially blame Marwadis moving to Telangana’s districts in recent decades. “The problem is with the rising number of Marwadis moving into small towns lately,” said Srinivas. Many traders and goldsmiths from Telangana districts surrounding Hyderabad also say they have witnessed Marwadis arriving significantly since a decade or so. The socio-cultural features of these new Marwadi migrants may not be starkly different from the Hyderabadi Marwadis. Prem Gandhi, a Komati businessman who heads the Aryavysya Chaitanya Porata Samiti, believes that many Marwadis moving into the districts have relations with the Begum Bazaar wholesale traders, who share advice on places with favourable markets for specific products. So the migration of Marwadis itself isn’t exactly a new or surprising phenomenon. But this time, they coincide with social, economic and political changes specific to our times – e-commerce and retail chains reaching tier-II towns, dissatisfaction with the outcomes of Telangana’s statehood, the rise of the BJP and Hindutva nationalism, to name a few. For the people supporting the anti-Marwadi campaign, this ‘new wave’ of Marwadis have come to personify a range of perceived injustices which actually have complex roots. .How did road rage turn into rage against Marwadis?A day after the alleged caste abuse incident in Monda Market, 32-year-old Dalit VCK leader Pagidipalli Shyam, along with other SC and BC groups, intervened on the victims’ behalf to demand the Jain jeweler’s arrest. “After registering an SC/ST atrocity case, the Market police let the accused go on station bail. I gave a call to Dalit and BC organisations to demand the (Jain) jewelry shop owner’s arrest. The accused also insulted a Mudiraj (BC) man and a Yadav (BC) man, addressing him derogatorily as a ‘doodh bechne wala’ (milk seller). Such caste-based insults are unacceptable,” Shyam said. As caste tensions persisted in the area for a few more days, resentment against the Marwadis grew among the victims’ families and supporters. .Shyam made a connection between these local tensions, and conversations he had been having for a while with VCK party colleagues like Jilukara Srinivas and Vishwakarma (BC) groups about growing discontent against Marwadi traders.“Marwadis use our land and resources but don’t employ local workers. We saw some of the concerns at the root of the Telangana statehood movement surfacing again. This prompted me to give the ‘Marwadi Go Back’ call,” Shyam said..For about a week, Shyam was seen on YouTube channels condemning the alleged casteism and raising the slogan against Marwadis. Then came a song by Goreti Ramesh, a Dalit singer and writer who performs folk protest songs. On August 8, spurred by the protests at Monda Market, Ramesh wrote and sang a few caustic lines against Marwadis, claiming that they do illegal, unethical businesses, and criticising them for having the support of BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. .“In Telangana, whether the issue is of the domination of politicians from Andhra in the past, or misgovernance under BRS and now Congress, we express dissent through song… There has been opposition to Marwadi dominance in Telangana for a while. The attack on a Dalit man in Monda Market moved me to write a few lines channeling the anger against Marwadis. It got lakhs of views on Facebook and Instagram within two days,” said Ramesh. On August 10, Ramesh said he was picked up by the police, and was made to delete the song saying it could cause law and order problems. Ramesh said he wasn’t informed of any complaint by Marwadi groups. He said he was let go after Minister Vivek Venkatswamy, who belongs to the Mala SC community, spoke to senior police officers on his behalf. On August 12, BJP leader Madhavi Latha joined the debate, defending Marwadis while making disturbing communal statements. The next day, Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh (another controversial right-wing leader known for hate speeches who recently left the BJP) put out a video in support of Marwadis. He said he had complained to the police and ensured action against the singer (Goreti Ramesh) who made the song against Marwadis. These two controversial leaders’ comments brought more media attention. Madhavi Latha threatened Shyam with physical violence. Shyam responded aggressively. Debates followed on both mainstream and small-time YouTube channels in the following weeks, often featuring Shyam. A small-time leader went on to become the face of the movement against Marwadis. Shyam’s call has since garnered support from many anti-caste activists, intellectuals, political outfits, and SC and BC groups. Most of the supporters were also part of the Telangana statehood agitation. Human rights activist Professor G Haragopal, writer and activist Pasham Yadagiri, Palamuru Adhyayana Vedika convener M Raghavachary, activist and singer Vimalakka, activist and Sahitya Akademi Award winner Pasunuri Ravinder, former Telangana SC Corporation Chairperson and Madiga community leader Pidamarthi Ravi, and others have expressed solidarity with Shyam. They see the campaign as a movement for Telangana’s identity and secure livelihoods for its people. Vishwakarma and Komati groups also supported Shyam’s call, seeing an opportunity to launch a bigger offensive after years of sporadic, small-scale fights against Marwadis moving to their respective towns. .“Though the Marwadi Go Back campaign was not a planned one, we are leading it,” VCK chief Srinivas said. Three weeks after the Monda Market incident, Shyam said the campaign isn’t about that initial conflict anymore. The incident was only a catalyst that led people across Telangana to vent their resentment towards Marwadis for different reasons involving caste, region, language, culture, and mainly, livelihoods. Why do Marwadis prompt such economic anxiety?Even on a slow Monday afternoon, shoppers kept flitting all through Monda Market to General Bazaar, looking for the best deals—women looking for fabric, thread, lace, sequins and beads to assemble their own outfits that’ll beat the price of ready-made clothes. People were deftly ticking off lists for household events, from gift bags to gold chains. .Two weeks after the Monda Market incident, most of the Jain jewelers in Pot Market had detailed second-hand accounts of the fight between their fellow jeweler’s family and the Dalit man. They described it with enthusiastic detail, pulling up CCTV clips on their phones, but wary of sharing too much with the media. “No one thinks about caste these days. These are ideas of the past. How would he [the accused Jain man] even know the other man’s caste, to insult him over it?”, one of them asked. Four jewelers, whom TNM spoke to, denied the allegations of caste abuse. But the rest said it was a personal dispute. They rued that it had triggered the ‘Marwadi Go Back’ campaign, tarnishing the community’s image. .“The fight happened in the Marwadi basthi (neighbourhood) but no Marwadi or Jain outside the SK Jewelers family got involved. We like to stay away from trouble,” said one jeweler, Vijay (name changed). Vijay has a catchphrase. “Minimum margin maximum profit.” He said it four times in a span of 30 minutes, each time a customer buying silver anklets or a gold necklace tried to negotiate a discount.“I keep my margins quite low. It’s because I offer good prices that I have a lot of returning customers,” he said, insisting that I too buy something from him and promising I would keep going back. For Vijay, this is a smart business strategy. But many Komati and Vishwakarma traders in districts outside Hyderabad resent Marwadis for their competitive prices which attract customers, which they allege is an unfair practice.In Hyderabad’s older, Marwadi-dominant markets, however, many Komati businessmen said they’ve learned to coexist.In Secunderabad and Begum Bazaar, Komatis are the main non-Marwadi trader community. Their presence is limited, with one or two Komati shops dotting every other street. Many local traders’ associations like Pot Market Jewelers' Association, Secunderabad Cut Piece Cloth Merchants' Association and Hyderabad Kirana Merchants' Association are led by Marwadis. “Marwadis own nearly everything here. But there’s no point complaining about it. This is how it has been since my grandfather’s time,” a Komati cloth merchant in Secunderabad’s General Bazaar said, with a resigned smile. So although the trigger for the ‘Marwadi Go Back’ campaign was the incident in a 19th century market of Hyderabad, the larger backdrop – the resentment among non-Marwadis that VCK’s Shyam and the singer Ramesh had been hearing about lately – is in the newer pockets of Marwadi presence. These are mostly the peripheries of the city and its surrounding districts. It was relatively newer suburbs such as LB Nagar and Uppal in Hyderabad, and small towns in Ranga Reddy, Medak, Warangal, Wanaparthy, and Nalgonda districts that witnessed protests and bandhs in support of the ‘Marwadi Go Back’ campaign. .TNM spoke to goldsmiths, carpenters, and kirana shop owners from Wanaparthy, Medak, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Amangal, and other regions around Hyderabad. They all expressed similar resentment over traders from Rajasthan and Gujarat moving into their towns in the past decade or so. “In the past 10 years, around 10-12 shops have come up in our town, owned by people from Rajasthan – kirana, pipes, sanitation ware, clothes, and electrical supplies. They have hurt our local businesses. Some Marwadis tried to set up a wholesale kirana store, but backed down when we opposed it,” said a Komati kirana shop owner from Wanaparthy. Goldsmiths from Medak and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri related similar experiences. They recalled a Marwadi setting up a single pawnshop in their town 10-15 years ago, and resented the community expanding significantly in their local markets today. There have been tensions between Marwadis and local traders in Warangal, Nagarkurnool and other towns too in recent years, according to VCK chief Srinivas. In September 2021, goldsmiths and gold traders from the Vishwakarma community in Toopran, Medak district, led protests during the opening of a Marwadi-owned jewelry store with slogans of 'Marwadi Hatao, Toopran Bachao'. Protesters alleged at the time that the shop owner had physically assaulted a Vishwakarma leader, which triggered the agitation.There’s a widely held assumption among local Komati and Vishwakarma traders that Marwadi shopkeepers offer lower prices because of dishonest business practices. They believe that from groceries to gold, Marwadis sell adulterated products, and evade taxes. Another recurring claim among Telangana locals is that the Marwadi community has a monopolistic hold over different markets. Local traders believe their Marwadi counterparts are able to source raw materials and wholesale supplies at lower prices from fellow Marwadis. Reacting to these claims, Avinash Devada, a trader from Begum Bazaar, said, “Whether it’s tax evasion or adulteration, such sweeping allegations cannot be made on an entire community, even if some individuals do it.” .The Telangana Congress has addressed these allegations. State Congress chief Mahesh Kumar Goud said any such complaints of malpractices by Marwadis that could cause losses to local businesses will be reported to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. “Whichever community is committing irregularities or evading taxes, Marwadis or Telugu Vysyas, we will strengthen vigilance and ensure they are punished,” he said. However, he found fault with the ‘Go Back’ slogan. “We cannot ask any community to leave the state,” he said. The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) too has refused to give weight to the campaign. “Anyone who comes to Telangana for livelihood must find shelter and coexist in harmony with the locals. Some people are creating an issue for political gains, we won’t take them seriously,” said BRS working president KT Rama Rao. The campaign seems to be entirely focused on Marwadis. But the threat to local businesses and livelihoods isn’t simply about Marwadi competition, and local traders are willing to admit this. E-commerce and quick commerce companies such as Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, Zepto and retail chains like Ratnadeep and Reliance Smart have been slowly driving kirana stores out of business across India. “Vysyas have been running kirana stores in Telangana for centuries. In urban areas, e-commerce and supermarkets have caused a lot of damage to these stores. But in smaller towns, the community sees Marwadis as the main threat,” said Prem Gandhi, who heads the Aryavysya Chaitanya Porata Samiti. Santosh Sunkoju, Telangana Goldsmiths Association Convener, said that goldsmiths in the state have been facing immense financial distress in the past decade. There has reportedly been a spate in goldsmiths dying by suicide in recent years. “Competition from Marwadi gold shops is one reason for falling incomes. But big jewellery showrooms and rising gold prices are also major reasons,” Santosh said, seeking intervention from the state government. But there’s another grouse against Marwadis that seems to stir the feelings of injustice associated with the Telangana statehood movement. Telangana locals allege that Marwadis tend to hire employees from their community or from north India. There’s a perception of bias, of being denied rightful opportunities because of ‘outsiders’, which was also felt in united Andhra Pradesh. The anger then channeled towards AP politicians for denying resources and jobs to the people of Telangana, is now being directed at Marwadis. A Vishwakarma house interior work contractor from Hayathnagar in Hyderabad said that while big stores such as IKEA and interior design services have also affected business, plywood and furnishing shops run by Marwadis tend to refer customers to contractors from their own community, and not local workers. This question of bias was raised during a debate on RTV, one of the many YouTube debates on the issue since the ‘Marwadi Go Back’ slogan was raised. VCK’s Shyam asked Marwadis to create work opportunities for locals. In response, Jignesh Doshi of the Hyderabad Gujarati Pragati Samaj, who was representing Marwadis in the debate, made demeaning remarks about the people of Telangana. .“Don’t mind me saying this, but Marwadis and Gujaratis wake up by 6 am, do pooja and start business by 7 am. If the locals get Rs 2,000, they drink (alcohol) and pass out,” Jignesh said. The remark hit a nerve and aggravated the anti-Marwadi sentiment among the campaign’s sympathisers. Other Marwadi community members and leaders have since disagreed with the comment. Appearing on the same channel, Balvant Purohit of Rajasthani Seva Sangham, Khammam distanced himself from Jignesh’s remark. But minutes later, he said, “If I hire locals, they take too many leaves, don’t arrive on time, and don't follow instructions.”Such views, explicitly articulated in these two cases but also perceived by local residents in regular interactions with Marwadis, has fueled the belief that they have a condescending, disrespectful attitude towards the people of Telangana. Is Marwadi influence overshadowing Telangana’s Bahujan culture?When Jignesh Doshi, a Marwadi man, described Telangana people as ‘lazy drunkards’, it provoked a lot of anger. His comment was countered by nearly every activist or trader who spoke in favour of the anti-Marwadi campaign since then. Disparaging as the comment was, it also raked up old wounds. For decades, Telugu cinema used the Telangana dialect to ridicule its speakers. The dialect was used to suggest that a character was either evil, or ‘uncouth’ and lacking basic social etiquette, depending on the context. Audiences were expected to laugh at a character simply because she spoke the dialect, and they often did. These stereotypes came about because Telugu cinema has been historically controlled by dominant castes from coastal Andhra such as Kammas. Poor representation in films was one of the issues of cultural marginalisation brought to the fore during the Telangana statehood movement. .From ‘Fidaa’ to ‘iSmart Shankar’: The rise of Telangana dialect in mainstream cinema.A similar anger, once directed towards the people of Andhra, is now being directed towards Marwadis. And it’s not just about Jignesh Doshi’s throwaway comment. Intellectuals and political observers feel that local communities feel indignation over what they see as their culture being undermined by Marwadis, during festivals such as Bathukamma.Bathukamma is a popular nine-day festival of flowers in Telangana. It was a prominent cultural symbol of the Telangana movement and is now recognised as the state festival.Traditionally, it has been celebrated by women from Telangana's agrarian castes, BCs, and SCs. Women dance around the floral arrangement (bathukamma) in a circle, singing folk songs and clapping in a rhythm. Bathukamma is an indigenous cultural practice that celebrates nature in the form of flowers. It also overlaps with Navaratri. Dalit activist and a Sahithya Akademi winner Pasunuri Ravinder said north Indian celebrations of Navaratri have started to overshadow Bathukamma celebrations, “since Marwadis have more resources to organise bigger celebrations.” The Gujarati dance form dandiya is a common feature of Navaratri celebrations, especially among Marwadis. This dance form has also become common in Bathukamma celebrations, as political and cultural commentator Arunank Latha points out. .Ravinder feels that Bathukamma celebrations are starting to lose their unique, indigenous attributes, slowly becoming homogenised and Brahminised to resemble more generic Navaratri celebrations seen across the country. Marwadis are at least partly responsible for this, he believes. But Avinash, a Hyderabadi-Marwadi, disagrees. He said Marwadis and Telugu people celebrate their own festivals with mutual respect. “We take part in both Bonalu (another Telangana folk festival) and Dasara,” he said. A few other Marwadi shopkeepers in Hyderabad also said that they respect Telangana traditions and culture, while simultaneously taking pride in their community’s cultural practices as well. Marwadis’ propensity for building temples has also come under criticism from some of the intellectuals and activists, for allegedly replacing or undermining local deities worshipped by Dalits and BCs. Arunank said Marwadis, who have been living in parts of Hyderabad’s Old City for about two centuries, have sponsored many Vaishnavite or Shaivite temples that have replaced shrines of indigenous goddesses. “Telangana has a rich Bahujan culture of indigenous, animistic goddesses like Maisamma and Pochamma. These deities are slowly becoming Brahminised, and Marwadis are also playing a role in Brahminising our culture this way,” said Sudarshan Balaboina, Assistant Professor at the Department of Political Science, Nizam College, and Director, Phule Ambedkar Center for Philosophical and English Training (PACPET). Marwadis and the BJPThere’s yet another major reason for the contempt towards Marwadis–the community’s proximity to the BJP. The VCK, student groups of Osmania University, and all the anti-caste, progressive organisations and activists who have spoken in favour of the campaign are opposed to the BJP and its Hindutva politics. However, BJP’s electoral gains in Telangana cannot be attributed to Marwadis alone. Begum Bazaar, Sultan Bazaar and other Marwadi-dominant areas fall under the Goshamahal Assembly constituency. Since 2014, Goshamahal has been represented by controversial right-wing leader Raja Singh, who recently quit the BJP. Raja Singh belongs to the Lodh community, who migrated from northern parts of India to Hyderabad centuries ago. But Raja Singh is not the norm. Marwadis also live in other parts of Old City (a region with a predominantly Muslim population) mostly represented by the AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen). Monda Market falls under the Secunderabad Assembly constituency, which has remained with BRS leader T Padma Rao since the state’s formation. The BJP did increase its seat share in Telangana in both the 2023 Assembly elections and 2024 Lok Sabha polls. But much of the gains have been in north Telangana. These are attributed to different factors including long-term strategies implemented by the BJP and its allied organisations in the districts. But the disapproval is not just about Marwadi votes or their purported funding of the BJP. Writer Pasunuri Ravinder, political science scholar Sudarshan, political observer Arunank and others believe that the Marwadi community actively propagates the cultural agenda of the BJP through temple activities, gau shalas (cow shelters), gau raksha (cow protection) campaigns, etc. These cultural and political gestures of support are also cited by BJP leaders when defending the Marwadi community. Slamming the ‘Marwadi Go Back’ campaign, Union Minister Bandi Sanjay stressed that Marwadis “uphold Sanatana Dharma.” Another BJP leader Madhavi Latha mentioned that Marwadis are involved in gau raksha (cow protection), especially in Old City, and that they also fund temples. Historically, the Marwadi community in Hyderabad have been involved with the Arya Samaj and temple activities, said Bhangya Bhukya. Another bone of contention is the Bhagyalakshmi temple abutting the Charminar in Old City. Charminar was built in 1591. BJP falsely claims that the temple is at least as old as Charminar itself. But the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) which is responsible for preserving Charminar has said that the temple is an unauthorised construction built only after 1948. It’s widely believed that members of the Marwadi community have helped construct the temple structure in its current expanded form. Bhangya Bhukya too said that this is likely to be true. .BJP leaders including Amit Shah have made it a point to visit the temple during their Hyderabad visits, making it one of the major cultural symbols of their push for Hindutva in the state. .Avinash, the trader from Begum Bazaar, asks what is wrong with building temples and cow shelters. “It’s true that Marwadis have a religious inclination, which is why we promote temples and gaushalas. We also run educational institutions and hospitals which benefit locals too. Marwadis are always thinking of development for everyone.”He also stands by the community’s perceived support for the BJP. “We are allowed to vote for whomever we like. We should all be working together in line with PM Modi's vision for a Viksit Bharat. But some people are running this campaign for selfish, political gains,” Avinash said. Traditional BJP supporters upsetKomatis and Vishwakarmas are upset with the BJP standing with Marwadis, as they have also been supporters of the party. “I’ve supported the RSS and BJP. But our own party is against us now,” said Prem Gandhi, head of the Aryavysya Chaitanya Porata Samiti. According to political science researcher Sudarshan, mercantile communities support the BJP “because the nature of the party itself is in favour of those communities, irrespective of region, whether Komatis or Banias.” But in this case, Sudarshan believes BJP is siding with the Marwadis because they are more economically powerful than Komatis, with a stronger grip on trade. A movement riddled with contradictions Komatis who are part of the anti-Marwadi movement have been criticised by Dalit and BC intellectuals for caste-based control over capital and businesses. Komatis had issued threats and led protests against writer, activist and political theorist Kancha Ilaiah Shepherd over his critique of the community in his book, Samajika Smugglerlu – Komatollu (Social Smugglers – Komatis). But Komatis are now accusing Marwadis of the same kind of market control and wealth hoarding. Sudarshan said criticism of both communities must be considered seriously. “There's always exploitation by certain dominant communities. But because of that, can we not question exploitation by non-locals? Both need to be addressed.” According to Sudharshan, a serious limitation of the anti-Marwadi campaign is its failure to effectively counter the BJP leaders’ communal rhetoric. When showing support for Marwadis, Union Minister Bandi Sanjay tried to divert blame on Muslims, saying they were the ones hurting businesses of Hindus and BCs. He asked critics of Marwadis to instead oppose Rohingya Muslim refugees living in the Old City. Madhavi Latha too asked them to say ‘Rohingya Go Back’ instead and said it was because of Marwadis that the Old City area, mostly populated by Muslims, was ‘safe’ for Hindus. In response, VCK’s Shyam and others have said they were willing to say ‘Rohingya Go Back’. They said it was the BJP-led Union government’s responsibility to stop them from coming to Hyderabad. Sudarshan sees this as an irresponsible, tacit endorsement of the BJP leaders’ communal comments. “Rohingyas are refugees fleeing persecution from Myanmar. BJP is communalising the issue because they are Muslims, and even Bahujan progressive forces (leading the anti-Marwadi campaign) are not countering it. Marwadis and Rohingyas simply cannot be equated, because Rohingyas don’t have the power to deny opportunities to others,” political commentator Arunank said. Will asking Marwadis to ‘go back’ solve anything?On August 18, a round table meeting of poets, writers, and intellectuals was convened in Hyderabad to discuss solutions to the ‘Marwadi problem’. The discussion was led by VCK chief Jilukara Srinivas and Telangana Kranti Dal president Sangamreddy Prithviraj, another key figure driving the ‘Marwadi Go Back’ campaign. .Komati and Vishwakarma traders spoke about their problems, followed by intellectuals and activists like Haragopal, Pasunuri Ravinder, Pasham Yadagiri, Nandini Sidda Reddy and others who expressed support for the campaign, advocating for better livelihoods and access to economic and other resources for the people of Telangana. But when Kanneganti Ravi, co-convener of the Telangana People’s Joint Action Committee (TPJAC), took the mic, he questioned the movement’s thorny slogan, and by extension, its very premise. “There are many layers to these problems, but a ‘go back’ slogan is not the solution. Asking the people of Andhra to ‘go back’ didn’t solve your problems, nor will this ‘Marwadi Go Back,” Ravi said. The campaign also features other problematic slogans such as ‘Pani Puri Go Back’. Intolerant as it sounds, the ‘go back’ slogan has a regional context to it..Arunank notes that it’s a populist phrase harking back to the ‘Idli Sambar Go Back’ slogan of the Mulki movement. The call was raised during the Mulki agitation of 1952, when people of Hyderabad State protested against Telugu people from the Madras Presidency moving in and taking up most government jobs. The slogan was meant to symbolise the food and culture of Telugu people from Andhra coming to Hyderabad. “Such slogans should not be conveyed as an attack on working class people or daily wage labourers,” Arunank said, adding that the focus of the present movement must remain on powerful, influential traders. Questioning the campaign, Marwadi trader Avinash Devada said, “Everyone has the right to live and do business anywhere in the country. There are Padmashalis from Telangana working in Surat, there are Telugu people working in Banaras. There are firms from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana doing work in Rajasthan too, in big construction projects, mining, infrastructure, airports, etc. The Marwadi community has contributed a lot to Telangana's development.”The present antagonism towards Marwadis has even been compared to xenophobic attacks in other regions, including the Shiv Sena’s stance against south Indians in the 1960s. But Jilukara Srinivas of VCK said there is a distinction.“Shiv Sena is a Hindutva fundamentalist party that attacked Tamil, Telugu, Bihari migrants. Ours is a peaceful, democratic, lawful protest. Even during the Telangana movement, there was anxiety over possible attacks against Andhra people but no such thing happened.”While the slogan asks Marwadis to “go back”, the campaign’s actual demands are for the government to provide protections and incentives for local workers and traders. “We are not asking anyone to go back. We are asking Marwadis to stop eating into the livelihoods of local traders and artisans in our small towns,” said Narasimha Chary, a Vishwakarma leader who runs the Om Vishwakarma Tv News YouTube channel. “Vishwakarmas should have at least a 50% share in the state’s gold business. Padmashalis (weavers’ caste) should have a 50% share in the textile business,” said VCK chief Srinivas. He has sought data from the state government on Marwadi traders’ share in businesses and land ownership. He also proposed an 80% reservation for locals in industries. Reservation demands for locals aren’t new. Before the 2023 Telangana Assembly election, the Congress manifesto had promised a similar 75% reservation to Telangana youth in private companies “established with the help of government incentives.” Even former Industries Minister KTR under the previous BRS government had offered incentives to private companies giving over 80% of semi-skilled, unskilled jobs to Telangana locals. Vishwakarma and Vysya community leaders have sought low-interest loans, skill training, and other policy measures from the government to improve their incomes. The VCK also wants restrictions on non-locals doing business in towns with a population under five lakh, and purchasing land in the state. Such policy proposals are also not new to Telangana. Affirmative policies for locals were included in the Gentlemen's Agreement of 1956 signed before the formation of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh between leaders of Telangana and AP. They were also part of the Six-Point Formula of 1973 agreed upon by the Union government to address regional disparities in the state, political science researcher Sudarshan notes. Article 371D of the Constitution, which deals with “special provisions with respect to the State of Andhra Pradesh or the State of Telangana,” was inserted through the Constitution (Thirty-second Amendment) Act, 1973, to address dissatisfaction among the people of Telangana. It provided regional protections in educational institutions and public services. “The Marwadis and BJP have been arguing that the Constitution allows them to do business anywhere in the country. But the Constitution does provide protections for tribal populations in Scheduled Areas from more powerful forces. Himachal Pradesh too has had restrictions on land ownership. Similar protections could be sought in Telangana,” said Sudarshan. With inputs from Balakrishna Ganeshan