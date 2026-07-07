The Congress SIR strategy in Karnataka | Powertrip #155

Welcome to this week’s Powertrip, a political newsletter curated exclusively for subscribers of The News Minute and Newslaundry. This week’s edition is by Dhanya Rajendran, Shabbir Ahmed, and Pooja Prasanna.

The SIR process in Karnataka has taken a surprising political turn – unlike in other states, the BJP is objecting to the exercise. Congress leaders we spoke to said they plan to use this to their advantage.

Despite mixed reactions from street vendors and activists, the Congress believes that its Bengaluru footpath clearance initiative is generating positive public support that outweighs the backlash.

In Tamil Nadu, we learnt about growing friction between TVK ministers and bureaucrats. Details in the newsletter.

Powertrip is a newsletter that senior political reporters of TNM put together every week.

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