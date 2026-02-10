In Tamil Nadu, RSS is unhappy with BJP and BJP is unhappy with itself | Powertrip #138

Welcome to this week’s Powertrip, a political newsletter exclusively curated for TNM and NL subscribers. This week’s edition is by Shabbir Ahmed, Pooja Prasanna, and Nidheesh MK.

In our first story, read about how for the first time, the BJP’s consultative meeting in Tamil Nadu took place at the RSS headquarters in Chennai. The meeting saw fireworks with complaints of sabotage and sidelining. Leaders also complained about Annamalai. The meeting was attended by BJP Organisational Secretary BL Santhosh and others.

There has been a steady stream of complaints against Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy from within the Congress. We tell you why the Congress high command is in no mood to indulge.

In Kerala, read how parties are deep into message testing, media planning, and candidate-level ground assessments for the upcoming Assembly election.

