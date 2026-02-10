In Tamil Nadu, RSS is unhappy with BJP and BJP is unhappy with itself | Powertrip #138

Welcome to this week’s Powertrip, a political newsletter exclusively curated for TNM and NL subscribers. This week’s edition is by Shabbir Ahmed, Pooja Prasanna, and Nidheesh MK.In our first story, read about how for the first time, the BJP’s consultative meeting in Tamil Nadu took place at the RSS headquarters in Chennai. The meeting saw fireworks with complaints of sabotage and sidelining. Leaders also complained about Annamalai. The meeting was attended by BJP Organisational Secretary BL Santhosh and others. There has been a steady stream of complaints against Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy from within the Congress. We tell you why the Congress high command is in no mood to indulge.In Kerala, read how parties are deep into message testing, media planning, and candidate-level ground assessments for the upcoming Assembly election.Read the full newsletter for all the details. Ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election, it appears that the BJP has decided to put its house in order. Sources in the party said that the high command is unhappy with the lack of progress by the party in Tamil Nadu and is also concerned about the infighting between state BJP chief Nainar Nagendran and former chief Annamalai.For the first time, the BJP's consultative meeting took place at the RSS headquarters in Chennai and was attended by the party's organising secretary, BL Santhosh.According to BJP insiders, BL Santhosh pulled up state leaders for not doing enough. The senior leader told them to focus more on the growth of the party rather than indulging in building their own images through the media.During the discussion, Nainar Nagendran and former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan brought up the issue of a social media war room allegedly run by Annamalai’s supporters, blaming them for trying to defame their own leaders by spreading canards while openly accusing Annamalai of remaining a mute spectator.Senior leaders also complained that Annamalai was not willing to cooperate or carry out tasks assigned to him. Recently, Annamalai called a press conference to announce that he was stepping down as in-charge of six constituencies allotted to him, citing his father’s ill health.Annamalai, in turn, lodged a complaint against the state senior leadership for functioning without a strategy or agenda. He claimed that he had submitted a detailed plan for the party’s development and election strategy, but said it was not implemented.The RSS, too, expressed concerns about the performance of BJP leaders in Tamil Nadu and reminded them that the organisation is more important than individuals.One of the main concerns raised by RSS representatives was that their plans and strategies have not yielded results in Tamil Nadu. Citing what happened in Thiruparankundram, they reportedly told BL Santhosh that they were unable to create an impact against the DMK government and viewed it as a setback.The RSS also asked for a larger say in candidate selection in the BJP and urged that fresh faces should be given an opportunity to contest in the upcoming election. This is the first time that the RSS is interfering in the candidate selection process and wants to have a say.With serious complaints of corruption and favouritism being levelled against the state BJP general secretary Kesava Vinayagam, the RSS has decided to change him and a new RSS functionary named Prasobha Kumar from Kanniyakumari district is expected to take up the role..Complaints mount against CM Revanth For months now, complaints have reportedly been reaching the Congress high command in Delhi against Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, not from the opposition but from within his own party and even his Cabinet.The central charge is that Revanth is running the government in an overly centralised and authoritarian style, with colleagues describing his functioning as that of a one-man army. Several leaders feel key decisions are being taken unilaterally, with little consultation or political accommodation, leaving senior figures feeling sidelined in a government run by their own party.Another source of discomfort within the Congress is Revanth’s perceived proximity to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, an NDA ally who is widely seen as his political mentor. For sections of the party, this relationship sits uneasily with the Congress’s national political positioning and adds to suspicion about where influence and access truly lie.Two of the most vocal figures in this internal pushback are Cabinet ministers Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Konda Surekha. Sources say the sharpest friction between Komatireddy and Revanth revolves around coal block allocations, where political, business and administrative interests are said to be colliding, turning policy into a high stakes power struggle within the establishment itself.Adding another layer to the tension is the equation between Revanth and AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, who was appointed in February 2025. The CM is said to frequently keep her out of the loop, preferring to communicate directly with the high command. Despite the steady stream of complaints, the Congress central leadership will not undermine Revanth. According to party insiders, the high command’s calculation is simple. Revanth is seen as the architect of the Congress victory in Telangana and therefore enjoys significant political capital in Delhi. His governance style may be ruffling feathers locally, but at the national level he still retains confidence and protection.Amid strained relations with colleagues, Revanth is said to be relying increasingly on a close circle of bureaucrats, informally routing control of multiple ministries through officers he considers dependable rather than through political intermediaries..Pinarayi meets with PR firms for testing poll pitch Behind the scenes, Kerala’s parties are already deep into message testing, media planning, and candidate-level ground assessments for the Assembly election due soon. Recently, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan held what was meant to be a brief exploratory interaction with a political marketing firm. The conversation stretched to nearly an hour, reflecting the leadership’s interest in outside inputs.The firm’s assessment was frank and cautious, flagging a tougher electoral environment and the need for sharper positioning. Two priorities emerged. First, the Left needs a clear central message that defines what this election is about and translates a decade of governance into a compelling political narrative. Second, it must professionalise communication with both traditional media and digital platforms. The party has also scheduled meetings with other firms.Within the CPI(M), a senior team led by MP John Brittas has been tasked with tightening campaign communications, with a strong push on social media strategy.The Congress is moving in parallel. Opposition leader VD Satheesan has begun long-form podcast appearances that project a chief ministerial profile and outline an alternative vision for Kerala. The party is also working with multiple PR and survey teams, while aspirants are commissioning constituency-level assessments of their winnability.For campaign firms, said a person associated with one engaged by the parties, the stakes are high. The contracts are as short as 45 days, well-paid and reputationally risky. 