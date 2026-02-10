Behind the public image: CJ Roy’s finances and final interactions

Arun Raghavan is a Malayali journalist based in Dubai. In November 2025, he met real estate developer CJ Roy at an event. Roy expressed his desire to be featured in Arun’s popular podcast called ‘Editoreal’. The interview was arranged within weeks, with Roy’s palatial house in Dubai as the venue. And in the house, it was finally shot at the place of Roy’s choice — between his two Rolls-Royces in his garage lined with high-end cars. In the interview, Roy was his exuberant self, talking about his childhood, youth and his successes. He also spoke about death and other topics that Arun never expected him to touch upon. As agreed, Arun uploaded the podcast on December 5 and sent a collaboration request on Instagram to Roy, which he accepted. Later that evening, Roy requested him to remove the video. "He said he had cancelled a scheduled meeting with some of his clients, citing the ill health of his wife, and it wouldn't look good to appear on a podcast at that time. I agreed and removed the video. Later, I told him I wasn’t convinced that this was the real reason. Then he told me that an ED (Enforcement Directorate) raid was underway, and he did not want to invite any trouble. He mentioned ED, not I-T. By December 15, he contacted me again and asked me to upload the podcast. This time he did not accept the collaboration," Arun said. Twice after that, Roy asked Arun to meet him but then cancelled it, citing unexpected travel. When Arun asked if he was alright, Roy said that he had to submit numerous documents as part of the ED raid. That turned out to be the final interview of Roy, founder and chairman of Confident Group. Roy shot himself in his office, using his Austria-made revolver, during a raid by Income Tax (I-T) Department officials in Bengaluru on January 30. .Kerala-born Chiriankandath Joseph Roy was 57 and a well-known name in the real estate and entertainment sector in both Kerala and Karnataka. He was the face and mascot of the group, which wore ‘confidence’ on its sleeve. Roy’s decision to end his life has sparked debates on a wide range of issues, including alleged harassment by government agencies, fund embezzlement, a collapsing empire and mental health. TNM’s review of the financials of five companies under the Confident Group umbrella shows that the group’s financials were not in the red, but weren’t as flourishing as Roy wanted the world to see through his fleet of luxury cars and a private jet. What makes Roy’s behaviour in the past few months particularly puzzling is his sudden decision to withdraw a plea seeking to have the I-T searches at his offices declared illegal, arbitrary, and without jurisdiction. A nine-page note he wrote to his family, along with a visit to a psychiatrist a few days before his death, has added to the questions about what led to Roy’s death by suicide.Events leading up to his deathOn December 3, 2025, the I-T Department conducted coordinated searches at offices linked to Roy in Kochi and Bengaluru. At the time, Roy was reportedly abroad. On December 16, following what his counsel described as a “massive raid,” Roy moved the Karnataka High Court, challenging the legality of the searches.Roy argued that the raids were unauthorised, pointing out that they had been initiated by I-T officials from Kochi even though his primary business entities were assessed and based in Bengaluru..A source in Roy’s team said that they had tried to challenge the I-T Department's actions on multiple grounds. “Our primary opposition was citing an order by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) that laid down jurisdiction. Kerala officials cannot arbitrarily conduct raids in Karnataka.”The petition also alleged that non-local witnesses were used during the searches and that certain premises remained sealed for an unduly long period. The searches were conducted by a team headed by KK Krishnaprasad, Joint Commissioner (Investigations) at the Kochi unit of the I-T Department. The petition in the court was filed by nine petitioners, including CJ Roy. The other eight were Confident Projects, Confident Airlines, Confident Resorts and Retreat, Confident Entertainments, Esteem Building Technology, DJ Projects, Zionhills Golf and Confident Projects - Residential. DJ Projects and Confident Projects were both incorporated in December 2005 by CJ Roy. Shareholding details for DJ Projects for FY 2023-24 show that the company was wholly owned by Roy and Confident Projects. DJ Projects and Esteem Building Technology also have a common director – Joju Kochappan. According to the Indian Express, I-T officials recovered Rs 36 lakh from Joju’s house during the raids in December 2025. As per the website of Zionhills Golf, it was a joint venture of Confident Group, as a landowner, and another firm, Zion Hills Homes. Shareholding details show Roy and his wife, Lini, holding more than 50% of the shares in Zion Hills Golf. The source in Roy’s team alleged that some of these searches were not part of the I-T Department's order for investigation. “Our next contention in court was that I-T officials conducted searches on many premises that were not a part of their order,” the source said.However, two days after the writ petition was filed, Roy asked his legal team to withdraw it. No reasons for the withdrawal were placed on record, and the court did not get the opportunity to adjudicate on the allegations.By the end of January, I-T officials returned to Confident Group’s Bengaluru office. According to officials, while the raids had concluded in December, a team arrived again in January to inspect documents that had been sealed under a prohibitory order. Under Section 132(3) of the Income Tax Act, officers are empowered to seal documents, books of accounts or valuables for subsequent verification.Was Roy’s empire financially secure?“Confident is a zero-debt company. We don’t take loans. We don’t think of loans as wealth,” CJ Roy told an applauding crowd in July 2025, during the launch of his new movie venture in Bengaluru. ‘Zero-debt company' is a phrase that others linked to Roy have repeated multiple times after his death too.Roy consistently projected a confident image. Friends with celebrities and producing big-ticket shows like Star Singer and Bigg Boss, he often displayed his collection of high-end cars while sharing anecdotes about his business acumen, including how he amassed land at cheaper rates decades ago.Confident Groups had effectively used popular reality TV shows and films for their advertisements. In many interviews, Roy had explained how his strategy of offering a flat for the winner of a popular reality TV show on Asianet named ‘Idea Star Singer’, a novel move back in 2006, had helped him improve his sales. He then became the main producer for ‘Confident Star Singer’ on Suvarna TV in Kannada.In 2012, Confident Group surprised everyone by bankrolling the Mohanlal-starrer Confident Casanovva with a record budget of Rs 12 crore. The film tanked at the box office. The fate of other films, Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (2021) and Identity (2025), produced by Confident Group, was not different. However, the company that Roy launched in 2006 called Confident Entertainments, did not record any revenue or income for many years. It showed a loss of Rs 20,000 in 2022-2023 and Rs 31,000 in 2023-2024. Another company called Confident Resorts and Retreats recorded a loss of Rs 41 lakh for the last two consecutive financial years. Their revenue was Rs 19 lakh and Rs 28 lakh, respectively, in 2023-24 and 2024-25. Roy’s flagship company, Confident Projects, shows a standalone revenue of Rs 81 crore and a profit of Rs 2.3 crore in 2023-24. The previous year, the standalone revenue was Rs 62 crore and the profit was Rs 1.9 crore. A chartered accountant we asked said that it was not unusual for companies to have just Rs 2.3 crore as profit. “Most companies will inflate their salaries and give internal loans, etc., to minimise profit and pay fewer taxes. However, a revenue of Rs 81 crore for a large company involved in real estate does not show healthy business,” he said. According to TA Joseph, managing director of the Confident Group, the company had recently moved to joint venture partnerships with other builders, rather than developing and selling properties directly. The consolidated revenue and profit (Confident Project and DJ Projects) for FY 2023-24 was Rs 152 crore and Rs 4.8 crore, respectively. This is slightly higher than the consolidated revenue of Rs 132 crore for 2022-23 and profit of Rs 4.3 crore.“Since there were no sales and major transactions in the following subsidiary companies, namely M/s. Confident Airlines (India) Private Limited and M/s. Confident Resorts and Retreats (India) Private Limited, the same were not considered for consolidation of accounts,” the auditor recorded in the financial statement of March 2024.Though the Group claims to follow a zero-debt policy, the financial statement shows long-term borrowings from banks. The firm secured loans worth Rs 25 crore from banks in FY 2023-24 and Rs 41 crore in FY 2022-23. Financial experts say that zero-debt companies are those which have zero to minimal borrowings from banks, other financial institutions or individuals. Going zero debt is preferable for companies, as the biggest expense for borrowers goes in the name of interest. Confident Group, however, has taken short-term loans from known parties, which are mostly likely interest-free borrowings. The day Roy diedWhile I-T officials were at Confident Group’s office in Bengaluru’s Langford Town from January 28, Roy reached the office on January 30.In a police complaint filed by managing director TA Joseph, he said that he accompanied Roy to the office around 3 pm. After arriving at the office, Roy went to his cabin.A short while later, Roy informed Joseph that he wished to speak to his mother. Joseph said he stepped out of the office at that point. When he returned about 10 minutes later, a security staff member told him that Roy had instructed them not to allow anyone into his cabin.Joseph said he waited for another 10 minutes before going to the cabin and knocking on the door. When there was no response, he realised that the door was locked from the inside. He then forced the door open and entered the cabin.Inside, Roy was found seated on his chair, with blood visible on his shirt. Joseph said it appeared that Roy’s body had already turned cold. An ambulance was called immediately.Medical staff who arrived at the office checked for a pulse and found none. Roy was then taken to Narayana Hospital in HSR Layout, where he was shifted to the emergency room.In the hours after his death, Roy’s brother, Babu Roy, publicly blamed the I-T Department, alleging that his brother had been under severe stress due to repeated searches and harassment by officials. Speaking to the media, he named Krishnaprasad KK, the Joint Director (Investigation), and said Roy had spoken to him even on the morning of January 30 about the pressure he was facing. He insisted that Roy had no debts or financial problems and said the I-T issue was the only source of stress. He also told a Malayalam television channel that officials had returned to the office on January 29 and had summoned Roy to be present the next day.However, by the time of Roy’s funeral, the family’s tone appeared to shift. News channels reported that investigators had recovered a diary purportedly written by Roy, detailing setbacks in foreign ventures, references to personal debts, instructions for managing the company, and notes addressed to family members and business associates. The diary reportedly included apologies to his family, a list of individuals who owed him money, and directions aimed at safeguarding long-term investors.Roy’s son, Rohith Roy, speaking after the funeral, said the family was shocked by his father’s death. “He never mentioned anything about stress or pressure to us,” he said. In a separate statement to ANI, Roy’s brother said that apart from the I-T issue, Roy had no other problems and that the truth should be allowed to emerge. Later that day, he said he was satisfied with the ongoing SIT investigation and did not wish to comment further, adding that Roy had not mentioned any pressure to friends or family and that the Confident Group would continue its operations.On February 7, TA Joseph issued a video statement, apparently to allay fears among clients and investors of the firm due to Roy’s suicide. According to him, most of the media reports alleging illegal financial dealings of the company were baseless. Two days later, he ruled out harassment from I-T officers. He said that the allegations raised by Roy’s brother against I-T officers were baseless. Joseph said he had advised Babu against making statements without clarity.In the immediate aftermath of Roy’s death, his brother’s statements alleging pressure from I-T officials led to parallels being drawn to the death of Café Coffee Day (CCD) founder VG Siddhartha. VG Siddhartha’s body was recovered on July 31, 2019, near Hoige Bazar in Mangaluru. Siddhartha and CCD had come under I-T scrutiny and faced multiple raids in 2018 and 2019. A letter purportedly written by him said he had “failed as an entrepreneur”. He also spoke of immense pressure from lenders, an equity partner and harassment by a former Director General of Income Tax.However, in Roy’s case, the allegations of harassment quietened after investigators found a nine-page handwritten note. According to a source in the Special Investigation Team formed by the Bengaluru police, the note contained extensive writing and is still under examination. The SIT is yet to determine whether the note in which Roy spoke about failed investments and gave advice to his family can be considered a suicide note. SIT officers are now mapping his recent activities in detail, including the people he met and interacted with, in the days leading up to his death. TNM has learnt that the SIT – which is expected to submit its report shortly – will mention that I-T officials had questioned Roy on the day of his death.In his press meet on February 9, Joseph said that he was not aware of any suicide note but added that Roy had left a note for his family, which he safely handed over to them. He said that he was unaware of its content, as he never opened it. "I didn't read a single word in that note. It was with me for eight hours. It was meant for his family. Later it was handed over to SIT," he said.‘I enjoy my life’“I sleep only after midnight, because a day comes only once. I like to see it off, watch the next day be born, and then go to sleep. Imagine I'm on a flight tomorrow, and the captain says that the plane is going to crash. I'll not cry; I will not do anything. I'll dance like crazy. I'll be quite happy. I have nothing more left on my bucket list. See, for me life is a celebration. Every day, I enjoy my life,” a flamboyant Roy told Arun in his final interview. But the note in his diary and another discovery by the SIT have cast doubt on whether this was merely a veneer.A few days before his death, Roy had taken a walk-in appointment and consulted a psychiatrist, the SIT has found.The only person so far who has directly linked Roy’s death to mental health issues is Mohammed Harris Nalapad, president of the Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress. He is the son of Congress MLA NA Haris, who was close friends with Roy. “He was like a friend and a father to me. We smiled together and fought a lot every day. Today, when I realised that my friend is no longer there, I find myself wondering what celebrations even mean… In his memory, team Nalapad will start a mental health awareness programme and take it across the state,” Mohammed Harris told a gathering recently. When Joseph was asked during his press meet about possible mental distress, he said stress related to business or income tax cannot be the sole reason causing mental health issues. "It can be genetic, biological and chemical changes, or sometimes issues like thyroid (disorders) that can cause mental health issues. Roy never faced any threats," he said. "I am not the right person to comment on whether Roy was facing any other issues. I am sure that he didn't face any financial, physical or family issues. He used to talk to his wife at least six times a day. He was a family man," he said. The mudslinging after deathRoy’s brother Babu’s initial allegation that I-T Department officials had harassed him polarised media coverage. Several YouTubers and Malayalam right-wing–affiliated media outlets went for the jugular, making a range of allegations. These included claims that Roy had tried to launch an investment scheme that failed, that the UAE government was investigating him for money laundering, and that he had a large amount of black money. Some even speculated that a prominent actor to whom Roy allegedly owed money had demanded repayment, causing him severe stress."The I-T officials were reasonable, and we cooperated with them. However, several YouTubers made disgusting remarks about the search, the company and our chairman. It has been distressing us. We cannot accept it as journalism. Some YouTubers claimed that we are being investigated by ED, and under FEMA and PMLA, which was totally baseless. We never cheated or exploited anyone," he said. Discussions also emerged claiming Roy had cheated the Kristal Group to build his own business, though no evidence was presented to support this claim. K Namboothiri aka Kristal Namboothiri, is a yesteryear builder with whom Roy had begun his career in real estate. For years, speculations were rife in Kerala about their alleged bitter split in the mid-2000s and the eventual collapse of real estate firm Kristal Group.In a brief chat before the interview, Arun casually mentioned Namboothiri. Arun says he didn’t expect Roy to talk about the Kristal group in the interview. “By the end of the interview, when we switched off one of the cameras and the other one was still rolling, Roy began talking about Kristal Group without me asking. This was in a way he has never spoken before about it. He was aware that the other camera was rolling, but he seemed keen to talk. He also mentioned casually during the podcast that he would face death without regret,” Arun told TNM over a call from Dubai. Roy gave Arun his version of the split with Kristal Namboothiri. “Namboothiri and I split in 2005. I had local support. The entire team of the company was with me. But then my wife said people will blame you anyway. You are strong; you leave,” he said.Roy said the decision to divide Rs 210 crore in company assets was taken at a meeting attended by Namboothiri, his wife, a chartered accountant and him. “I asked what they needed. They wanted all the running projects, staff and materials. I agreed. I then asked what they did not need. I agreed to take the land at Sarjapur and some other things that nobody wanted. Of the 350 staff, 300 were engineers. I arranged a dinner for them just to tell them that they should not leave Kristal. I told them it was also my child. I started my firm with the 35 employees they did not want.”It is this land in Sarjapur in Bengaluru's outskirts that Roy has often termed as his key to success. Once a place where small agricultural communities lived, Sarjapura is now one of the fastest-growing IT corridors in Bengaluru. While the SIT report may shed some light on whether Roy was under stress, one thing is clear: Roy did project a lifestyle that did not match his finances. Back in 2015, the Times of India had prepared a list of billionaires in both Kerala and Karnataka based on net worth. The Kerala list featured billionaire businessmen like Ravi Pillai, MA Yusuff Ali, Sunny Varkey, PNC Menon, Kris Gopalakrishnan, TS Kalyanaraman, Azad Moopen, MG George Muthoot, Shibulal and Arun Kumar. Though the financials of several billionaires were reviewed, a person involved in the exercise said that while they initially expected Roy to feature on the list, a closer look at his finances showed that he did not qualify.With inputs from Shivani Kava