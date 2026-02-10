Behind the public image: CJ Roy’s finances and final interactions

Arun Raghavan is a Malayali journalist based in Dubai. In November 2025, he met real estate developer CJ Roy at an event. Roy expressed his desire to be featured in Arun’s popular podcast called ‘Editoreal’. The interview was arranged within weeks, with Roy’s palatial house in Dubai as the venue. And in the house, it was finally shot at the place of Roy’s choice — between his two Rolls-Royces in his garage lined with high-end cars.

In the interview, Roy was his exuberant self, talking about his childhood, youth and his successes. He also spoke about death and other topics that Arun never expected him to touch upon.

As agreed, Arun uploaded the podcast on December 5 and sent a collaboration request on Instagram to Roy, which he accepted. Later that evening, Roy requested him to remove the video. "He said he had cancelled a scheduled meeting with some of his clients, citing the ill health of his wife, and it wouldn't look good to appear on a podcast at that time. I agreed and removed the video. Later, I told him I wasn’t convinced that this was the real reason. Then he told me that an ED (Enforcement Directorate) raid was underway, and he did not want to invite any trouble. He mentioned ED, not I-T. By December 15, he contacted me again and asked me to upload the podcast. This time he did not accept the collaboration," Arun said.

Twice after that, Roy asked Arun to meet him but then cancelled it, citing unexpected travel. When Arun asked if he was alright, Roy said that he had to submit numerous documents as part of the ED raid.

That turned out to be the final interview of Roy, founder and chairman of Confident Group. Roy shot himself in his office, using his Austria-made revolver, during a raid by Income Tax (I-T) Department officials in Bengaluru on January 30.