New IT rules and how it will impact what you post| Kerala Election | South Central 69
In this week’s South Central, Dhanya Rajendran, Anisha Sheth, and cartoonist Rachita Taneja discuss the Union government’s proposed amendments to the IT law and what they mean for online speech. Why is the government bringing in these changes, and how will they impact people sharing news and opinions online?
Tune in to the discussions here
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Rachita and Anisha point out that as physical spaces for dissent shrink and much of the mainstream media becomes increasingly aligned with the government, the internet remains one of the last spaces for criticism. With the proposed amendments, they warn, a new regime of censorship could take shape.
Dhanya notes that even BJP supporters have begun to feel the effects of censorship laws, with opposition-ruled states also using them to target content. Despite this, the Union government continues to push for more legal controls over online expression.
In the second part, guests from Kerala discuss the upcoming Assembly elections. Environmentalist Sridhar Radhakrishnan says that none of the major parties are prioritising environmental concerns, pointing to a decade of aggressive infrastructure development that ignores the state’s ecological fragility.
Young voters Gautham Lakshman Arun and Akhina Mohan share their aspirations and anxieties about the election, reflecting a mix of hope and uncertainty about Kerala’s political future.
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Audio Timecodes
00:00:00 - Introductions
00:02:29 - Headlines
00:11:23 - New IT Rules
00:39:32 - Kerala Elections
01:20:21 - Recommendations
References
Recommendations
Rachita Taneja
Sridhar Radhakrishnan
Akhina Mohan
Gautam Lakshman
Anisha Sheth
Dhanya Rajendran
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Produced by Ajay R & Bhuvan Malik, edited by Jaseem Ali.