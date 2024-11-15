South Central Episode 1: DY Chandrachud’s Legacy, Vijay’s Political Rise, & Communalism in Bureaucracy

In the first episode, hosts Dhanya Rajendran, Pooja Prasanna, and Leena Reghunath are joined by Prof. of Law Anup Surendranath and Newslaundry’s Abhinandan Sekhri.

Discussing former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud’s comment that he turned to god during the Ayodhya case, Abhinandan says, “Religiosity is something that progressives or liberals mock at their own peril because not everybody who is religious or invokes religion is a bad person.”

Anup was critical of the ‘Chandrachud project’, as he called it, “He was, in a very strange sense, prostrate – very reluctant to hold the state accountable on the sharpest questions.”

As the conversation shifts to Tamil actor Vijay’s entry into politics, Dhanya remarks, “He has actually come in when he’s at his peak, and he’s clearly made that a talking point.” Pooja adds, “There is no structure to the party. There’s one superstar on top, and after that, what happens?” Leena comments, “Other than Vijay, who do we know in the party?”

