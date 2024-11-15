South Central Episode 1: DY Chandrachud’s Legacy, Vijay’s Political Rise, & Communalism in Bureaucracy
South Central Episode 1: DY Chandrachud’s Legacy, Vijay’s Political Rise, & Communalism in Bureaucracy

Welcome to South Central, a brand-new TNM podcast that delves into the stories shaping southern India.
In the first episode, hosts Dhanya Rajendran, Pooja Prasanna, and Leena Reghunath are joined by Prof. of Law Anup Surendranath and Newslaundry’s Abhinandan Sekhri.

Discussing former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud’s comment that he turned to god during the Ayodhya case, Abhinandan says, “Religiosity is something that progressives or liberals mock at their own peril because not everybody who is religious or invokes religion is a bad person.”

Anup was critical of the ‘Chandrachud project’, as he called it, “He was, in a very strange sense, prostrate – very reluctant to hold the state accountable on the sharpest questions.”

As the conversation shifts to Tamil actor Vijay’s entry into politics, Dhanya remarks, “He has actually come in when he’s at his peak, and he’s clearly made that a talking point.” Pooja adds, “There is no structure to the party. There’s one superstar on top, and after that, what happens?” Leena comments, “Other than Vijay, who do we know in the party?”

All this and more—tune in!

Once a month, we will invite one TNM subscriber to the show. Write to us on what you would like to speak about to southcentral@thenewsminute.com

Send your thoughts, suggestions and criticism as well.

Audio timecodes

00:00:00:00 - Introductions 

00:02:42:00 - Announcements

00:03:07:01 - Headlines

00:29:44:02 - Communal Officers

00:40:37:03 - CJI Chandrachud 

01:02:54:01 - Vijay's TVK 

01:16:06:02 - Recommendations

References

Did Adani try to mediate BJP-Shiv Sena peace? | Powertrip Special

The complex legacy of Siddaramaiah: A political and ideological profile

The ‘Ideal’ of Political Reservation

On CJI Chandrachud’s term, courts and the Constitution: Dr Mohan Gopal intv

Commission accuses Yediyurappa, Sreeramulu of bloating COVID supply deals, seeks prosecution

Ajit Pawar on a secret ‘Adani-Amit Shah meeting’

D Y Chandrachud, a Chief Justice of his time

Will it be Coffee, Tea or He?

SC on ‘bulldozer matter’

Recommendations 

Anup 

Stories of the true Jeyamohan 

Abhinandan 

The Ezra Klein Show

Nayakan

Pooja 

The Wire: Dushyant Dave Interview on DY Chandrachud 

Diplomat (Season 2 )

Leena 

The equivocations of DY Chandrachud

All the World’s a Stage: On the Legacy of Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud

Dhanya 

Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud: The New Right liberal

Mamanan 

Produced by Bhuvan Malik, edited by Jaseem Ali

