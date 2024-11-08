No Filter with Dhanya Rajendran

On CJI Chandrachud’s term, courts and the Constitution: Dr Mohan Gopal intv | Dhanya Rajendran

How did Justice DY Chandrachud perform as the Chief Justice of India? TNM’s editor-in-chief asked this to Professor Mohan Gopal, Former Director, National Judicial Academy, who replied that the CJI did not meet expectations and went on to explain why. The professor believes the courts are the route through which democracy will be scuttled and a Hindutva Rashtra will be fully established. He explains why in ‘No Filter’