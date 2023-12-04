ZPM wrests power in Mizoram, new govt likely to assume office soon

ZPM’s President and party’s Chief Ministerial candidate Lalduhoma in a multi corner contest retained his Serchhip seat defeating his nearest MNF rival J Malsawmzuala Vanchhawng by a margin of 2,983 votes while most of the prominent nominees of the party were leading in their respective seats.

The IPS officer-turned-politician Lalduhoma, who secured 8,314 votes, was elected to the state Assembly for the second consecutive time.

ZPM Chief Ministerial candidate Lalduhoma after winning his seat told the media that on Tuesday or Wednesday he would meet the state Governor to stake his claim to form the government and the swearing-in ceremony would be held within this month.

MNF candidate and Chief Minister Zoramthanga lost his Aizawl East-1 seat where ZPM nominee Lalthansanga won by a margin of 2,101 votes. Deputy Chief Minister and MNF candidate Tawnluia also his Tuichang seat to ZPM’s W Chhuanawma by a margin of 909 votes. Several other MNF Ministers also lost their respective seats.

State Congress President Lalsawta lost his Aizawl West-III seat to ZPM candidate VL Zaithanzama by a margin of 4,582 votes. Though his party increased the number of seats from one to two, BJP Mizoram state President Vanlalhmuaka lost his Dampa seat to MNF candidate Lalrintluanga Sailo by a margin of 310 votes.