Zoho co-founder Sridhar Vembu appointed as UGC member

In 2021, under the BJP government, Vembu received the Padma Shri award, India’s fourth highest civilian award. On several occasions Vembu had come in support of the BJP government’s policies and decisions. Vembu who promotes the ‘Make in India’ scheme of the BJP, endorsed the BJP’s decision to rename India as Bharat claiming that the name India was an English invention. He also parroted BJP Tamil Nadu President K Annamalai’s claims that use of narcotic drugs is spreading to the remote areas in Tamil Nadu. He was also invited for the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, which was constructed by razing down a mosque.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also mentioned Vembu in an episode of his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address.

Vembu is often criticised for his inclination towards the BJP and propagating their ‘Hindu-nationalistic’ views. During the recent controversy over the felicitation of carnatic singer TM Krishna by the Madras Music Academy, Vembu extended his support to singers Ranjini and Gayatri alleging that TM Krishna was “in bed with forces that want to destroy Dharma and break this nation.”

Responding to this, Tamil Nadu minister Palanivel Thiagarajan had said that people in responsible positions should avoid demeaning phrases and asked Vembu to exercise restraint.