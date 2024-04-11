Zoho co-founder Sridhar Vembu appointed as UGC member

The Union government on Wednesday, April 10 appointed Sridhar Vembu, co-founder of Zoho Corporation, as a member of the University Grants Commission (UGC). Vembu is known for his support to the ruling BJP government and his affinity towards the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological parent of the BJP.
Along with Vembu, Ashish Kumar Chauhan, MD and CEO of National Stock Exchange (NSE), Shashikala Gulabrao Wanjari, Vice Chancellor of National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA), and Sachidananda Mohanty, former Vice Chancellor (VC) of Central University of Odisha, were appointed as members of the UGC for a term of three years.
In 2021, under the BJP government, Vembu received the Padma Shri award, India’s fourth highest civilian award. On several occasions Vembu had come in support of the BJP government’s policies and decisions. Vembu who promotes the ‘Make in India’ scheme of the BJP, endorsed the BJP’s decision to rename India as Bharat claiming that the name India was an English invention. He also parroted BJP Tamil Nadu President K Annamalai’s claims that use of narcotic drugs is spreading to the remote areas in Tamil Nadu. He was also invited for the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, which was constructed by razing down a mosque.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also mentioned Vembu in an episode of his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address.
Vembu is often criticised for his inclination towards the BJP and propagating their ‘Hindu-nationalistic’ views. During the recent controversy over the felicitation of carnatic singer TM Krishna by the Madras Music Academy, Vembu extended his support to singers Ranjini and Gayatri alleging that TM Krishna was “in bed with forces that want to destroy Dharma and break this nation.”
Responding to this, Tamil Nadu minister Palanivel Thiagarajan had said that people in responsible positions should avoid demeaning phrases and asked Vembu to exercise restraint.
In 2020, Zoho came under fire when Vembu was invited as the chief guest for the RSS’s event ‘Resurgent Bharath’ in Chennai. Several threatened to boycott Zoho’s products for endorsing the RSS. Despite the threats, Vembu continued to attend the event by saying, “If you dislike which events I attend, please do what your conscience dictates and I will do what mine dictates.”
Sachidananda Mohanty, one of the other members appointed by the UGC, was earlier removed as the VC of Central University of Odisha over alleged non-performance.
