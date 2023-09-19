Women’s Reservation Bill: How political parties responded to BJP’s move

In two words, Congress Member of Parliament Sonia Gandhi owned the Women’s Reservation Bill, tabled in the Lok Sabha to reserve one-third of seats in the Parliament and state legislative Assemblies on Tuesday, September 19. She said, ‘Apna hei’, to reporters seeking reaction, “It is ours.”

Congress leaders and the party’s official page soon put out the order in which bills for women’s reservation in governing bodies were first introduced in the Parliament during their reign starting September 1989. .

Sonia Gandhi’s response, “it’s ours”, is in tune with the long fight she’d waged for the Bill, noted party veterans. “Sonia Gandhi will be the happiest political leader when the Bill is passed and will become law,” said Congress leader P Chidambaram.

The party welcomed the introduction of the Bill in the Lok Sabha, something they had been pressing for nine years since it was already passed in the Rajya Sabha, they said. But it could have been discussed in the all-party meeting before the special session to reach a consensus instead of “operating under a veil of secrecy”, the Congress said.