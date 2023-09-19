Hyderabad cops frisk customers at eateries for drugs & weapons, lawyers call it illegal

In an apparent violation of privacy, the Santosh Nagar police in Hyderabad carried out a blanket search operation on September 16, frisking over 200 customers in eateries under its jurisdiction. Police personnel frisked customers who were having their dinner and evening tea, and went through their pockets and wallets, as a “preventive measure.” A video of this exercise shows the Station House Officer (SHO) entering a food outlet and asking the seated customers to stand up. “Just remain standing, you will be frisked,” he tells them and proceeds to direct his subordinates to frisk them.

The search did not yield any results. Nobody was found with any drugs nor were any weapons seized. Santosh Nagar SHO P Shiva Chandra told TNM that they frisked the customers on suspicion of ganja (narcotic substance) or weapons possession. “We carried out searches in 10 eateries in our jurisdiction. We did not find anything in the search, but this is a preventive measure to stop any crime from occuring,” he said.

However, lawyers argue that this arbitrary police action is illegal. “It is atrocious to frisk citizens and go through their things. If the police suspect anyone of possessing any narcotic substance, they should be accompanied by a gazetted officer while carrying out the search. And before the search begins, the gazetted officer should thoroughly check the police personnel so that they do not plant any incriminating material on any suspect and frame them,” said lawyer and president of Human Rights Forum (HRF), G Madhava Rao. HRF is a civil rights organisation.

“Carrying out such a search in the absence of a gazetted officer is illegal,” Rao said.

Searches carried out in poor localities has also raised concerns of the police’s inherent bias against certain communities. For instance, Santosh Nagar is a Muslim-dominated area. And the police admit to profiling suspects based on their looks, attire, and vehicle. “This is not the first time we are carrying out such a task. In our jurisdiction, we have a problem of ganja possession and other criminal activities. During vehicle checks, we regularly frisk suspects to search for ganja. We do fingerprint scanning and facial recognition of these suspects to check if they have any criminal background,” the SHO said.