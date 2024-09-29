‘Women are heroes when they pursue pleasure’: Pak author Shazaf Haider on her novel

Page one of A Woman on a Suitcase, with its very first lines, goes straight to the point all too quickly that it at once looks comical as it does grave. There is a young woman freshly thrown out of her house by her husband, perched on, of all things, a suitcase, bursting with thoughts. It has the promise of a satire — the author does not lash out at the patriarchy, but paints a naked picture of how things stand and lets the reader see how very ridiculous it all is.

The novel, the third by Pakistani author Shazaf Fatima Haider, has a woman on the cusp of a divorce, torn between wanting to fit in and wanting to walk out. While the author does not harp on allowing doses of humour into the grave area of abusive and unhappy marriages, Shazaf says that fiction for her is a way to settle the demons of her own mind. She wrote the novel a decade or so after her own divorce. The protagonist of her book, Seema Hyderi, is like her, a girl raised in Pakistan with a certain set of beliefs and ideas about marriage, and finds it hard to shake them off, especially when she is confronted with an affectionate mother-in-law, far removed from the impassive mother she grew up with.

“As many who have left marriages will confirm, one often comes out with a lot of shame and unanswered questions, un-had conversations, and also a lack of closure. While I am happily remarried and have four children of my own, I sometimes find myself wondering why certain people behaved the way they did; or whether my own actions in the past had been wise. The desire for the 'revenge narrative' had long gone — I was past all the recriminations and bitterness, but I needed to put a firm lid on a tumultuous part of my life,” Shazaf tells TNM.

Seema’s marriage is not given the shades of a physically abusive one, but she is periodically humiliated, thrown out of the house for hours in “punishment” for her disobedience, made to do housework so much that she has little time for her art. Her husband Momin had, in the sweet rendezvous preluding their wedding, promised a space for her art, but it was a different man she encountered at the Hyderi house. Seema knows, as a girl growing up in a place where submissive wives are the norm, that women who get out of marriages, no matter how bad they are, are outcasts. Conditioning is a hard habit to kick.