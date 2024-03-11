Women against fascism: Shabnam Hashmi’s Rani Chennamma campaign travels India

Seated on a stage at the Kesari Hall in Thiruvananthapuram, Shabnam Hashmi engages with the guests on stage, welcomes a speaker who arrives late, picks up a dropped paper, and hands out the scores of pamphlets she brought with her from Delhi. A social activist and human rights campaigner for so long – more than four decades if you count the years – Shabnam continues to work like the volunteer she started out as, even as she heads an organisation like ANHAD and leads many movements of resistance across the country. On Saturday, March 9, she was in Kerala as part of her new campaign, ‘I too am Rani Chennamma’, to call upon women from across the country to fight the fascist forces ruling it.

On the stage is a banner carrying a painting of Rani Chennamma, the queen of Kittur who led an armed struggle against the British 200 years ago, in her iconic pose of weaving a sword, ready to fight. It is that fearlessness that Shabnam and her team at ANHAD (Act Now for Harmony and Democracy), an organisation that began as a response to the 2002 Gujarat riots, wish to invoke through the campaign, she tells TNM. On February 21, the campaign was launched in Kittur in Karnataka where 3,500 women turned up, and pledged that they too were Rani Chennammas.

“If she could fight the British, who were a lot more powerful, then why can’t we, as women, fight the fascist forces within the country. This is a call to women across India, to rise and fight against this regime and defeat them in the coming elections,” Shabnam says.