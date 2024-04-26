What if NOTA gets majority votes? SC asks EC about possibility of re-election

The Supreme Court, on Friday, April 26, agreed to examine a plea seeking directions to the Election Commission of India (EC) to frame guidelines or rules, for elections in which none of the contesting candidates individually surpass the None of The Above (NOTA) category. Issuing notice, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, and comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra sought the response of the ECI in the matter.

The plea filed by a motivational speaker Shiv Khera sought the court to direct that an election should be declared null and void and a re-election must be conducted in a constituency if NOTA gets a majority. It referred to various orders passed by diverse State Election Commissions providing that NOTA shall be treated as a “fictional candidate” and fresh elections were to be conducted in-case NOTA received the highest number of votes.

Paying for uniform implementation of the NOTA vote option, the petitioner sought directions that the candidates who poll fewer votes than NOTA be barred from contesting the bye election conducted after cancelling the election in which NOTA got highest votes.