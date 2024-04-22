BJP wins Surat Lok Sabha seat after Congress proposers back out at last minute

The electoral battle in Surat took an unexpected turn after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Mukesh Dalal was elected unopposed from the Surat Lok Sabha seat in Gujarat. Surat District Collector handed over the Member of Parliament (MP) certificate to BJP's Mukesh Dalal on Monday, April 22, which was the last day to withdraw nominations.

The nomination of Congress’ candidate Nilesh Kumbhani was rejected on Sunday, April 21 over alleged discrepancies. Election Commission officials also rejected the nomination of Suresh Padsala, the substitute candidate for Congress, on similar grounds. Eight other candidates, including Pyarelal Bharti of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and independent candidate, withdrew their nominations leaving Mukesh alone in the fray.

The decision was announced by the district Returning Officer, Sourabh Pardhi, who noted that the signatures on the nomination forms needed to be more genuine. According to reports, Ramesh Balchand Polra, Jagdish Savaliya and Dhruvin Dhameliya, who were the proposers for Kumbhani’s nomination, said that they had not signed the nomination paper. Similarly, Suresh Padsala’s proposer Vishal Koladiya also denied signing his form.