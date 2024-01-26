Union govt shares Constitution preamble sans ‘Secular’ and ‘Socialist’ on social media

The continuing Preamble controversy

This is not the first time the original Preamble is being shared by the ruling party. In September 2023, Congress Lok Sabha MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that the copies of the Constitution distributed to Members of Parliament during the first sitting in the new Parliament building, did not have the words “Socialist” and “Secular” in its Preamble. The MP also claimed that the action was “deliberate.”

However, this accusation was dismissed by the Minister of State Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal, who said that they printed the original Constitution and so the words were missing. “When the Constitution was drafted, it was like this. An amendment was made later. This is the original copy,” he said.

In June 2023, Telangana State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT) came under the scanner for printing the original Preamble of the Constitution on the front cover of Class 10 Social Studies textbooks.

On the Republic Day of 2015, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had issued a half page advertisement in the Times of India wishing people on Republic Day with the Prime Minister’s message, along with an image of the original Preamble. Several activists condemned this, following which the then Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore said , “The controversy surrounding the ad is uncalled for. Photo of original Preamble was a way of honouring founding fathers of the Constitution”.