Congress accuses BJP of removing ‘Socialist and Secular’ from Preamble copies

A fresh controversy has erupted after Congress Lok Sabha MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday, September 20, said that the copies of the Constitution distributed to Members of Parliament during the first sitting in the new Parliament building, did not have the words “Socialist” and “Secular” in its Preamble.

"..When I was reading it, I couldn't find these two words. I added them on my own... I also showed it to Rahul Gandhi...It was amended in 1976, so why shouldn't we get it today. Why do we do amendments? This shows the deliberate attempt to change our Constitution…” Chowdhury told news agency ANI.

The two terms – Socialist and Secular – were added in the Preamble following an amendment in 1976, during the Emergency imposed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Objecting to the BJP government’s removal of the words “Socialist” and “Secular” from the Preamble, the MP claimed that the action was “deliberate.”

“The copy of the Constitution given to us did not have the words Socialist and Secular. They (the government) can say it is an older version. But they should have included the amended version too. They may say they have given us the original version. I think there is a deliberate design,” Chowdhury told The Indian Express.