Union govt sets up six-member committee to examine concerns of queer community

As directed by the Supreme Court in the marriage equality case, the Union government has constituted a six-member committee headed by the Cabinet secretary to examine the various concerns of the queer community. The six-member committee consists of only government secretaries. The notification says others may be added.

In a notification dated April 16, 2024, the Ministry of Law and Justice has announced the formation of the committee as directed by the Supreme Court in the marriage equality case (Supriyo vs Union of India).

The committee will consist of secretaries of the home department, ministry of women and child development, department of health and family welfare, legislative department, and department of social justice and empowerment. The committee might also have other experts and officers, in case it is needed.