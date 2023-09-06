Two months, five adjournments: Bail evades Umar Khalid in UAPA case

“This is a matter that may take one or two minutes,” a Supreme Court bench had remarked while adjourning a Delhi riots case on July 12. The “matter” in question was the bail plea of activist and former JNU scholar Umar Khalid — incarcerated since September 2020 under charges of the UAPA and criminal conspiracy in the Delhi riots case.

After a lapse of nearly two months and five adjournments, the top court has allowed Khalid a “last opportunity” for his bail plea hearing next week. Out of the seven times the plea was listed before the court, it was dropped from the cause list once, and adjourned five times for varied reasons: the court’s inability to hear the plea, a judge recusing himself, a delay in filing response by the Delhi Police and even Khalid’s own lawyer’s unavailability.

Arrested over allegations of being a “mastermind” of the riots, Khalid has been discharged in matters involving stone pelting, but awaits bail in the larger conspiracy case lodged under the UAPA. The activist moved the top court in April this year after he was denied bail by the Karkardooma Court in March 2022 and the Delhi High Court in October 2022.

The five adjournments have come despite the Supreme Court’s emphasis on acting “promptly” in matters pertaining to the liberty of citizens. Merely a month after the first listing of Khalid’s plea, the top court also observed that bail matters should be heard “quickly”, and “hearings should be short and precise”.

Here’s a timeline of the progress, or lack thereof, on Umar Khalid’s bail plea at the Supreme Court: