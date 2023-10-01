Trevor Noah roasts Bengaluru venue in detail, but says he’ll ‘definitely come back’

After technical issues led to the cancelling of Trevor Noah’s much-awaited show in Bengaluru last week, the comedian has now shared details of the mayhem at the venue. Performing in Mumbai on September 30, he recalled his ordeal in Bengaluru with his trade-mark wit. He called the venue a “semi-permanent tent”, and said that the path leading up to it had dogs in cages. He also mentioned that the venue had poor seating arrangements and that the air-conditioning units were blowing “hot air.” Noah also spoke about the massive traffic jam in Bengaluru that day, in the middle of which some of the disappointed attendees trying to leave the venue even had food delivered to them right there, as they were stuck. Despite all of this, Noah said he would “definitely come back to Bengaluru”. “I won’t let that stop me,” he added, after extensively roasting the venue.

Noah is in India as part of his Off The Record Tour, and was scheduled to perform in three Indian cities – New Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai. Both the Bengaluru shows on September 27 and 28 were cancelled soon after he arrived at the venue – Manpho Convention Centre in Nagavara – on the first day. Audience members who managed to reach the venue despite the unusually massive traffic jam on the Outer Ring Road had complained about bad parking arrangements, poor access roads, and lack of air-conditioning in the crowded hall. When Noah did arrive, the audience couldn’t hear him, and the comedian then cancelled both the shows.

Narrating the experience to his Mumbai audiences, Noah said, “Usually what happens is, there’s an entrance…through which you emerge into the backstage area before you come up and perform. Here we walked through an alley that was full of dogs, half of which were in cages,” Noah said.