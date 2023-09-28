Trevor Noah show: BookMyShow slammed for shoddy arrangements, to refund tickets

The Trevor Noah shows in Bengaluru on September 27 and 28 were cancelled as the acoustics in the auditorium were below par and the 3000 odd people who gathered at the Manpho auditorium near Manyata Tech Park in Nagavara could hardly hear the comedian. While Trevor Noah came on stage twice and apologised, and assured that all tickets would be refunded, an apology from BookMyShow came only later in the night.

“Bengaluru, we are extremely sorry for the inconvenience caused at Trevor Noah’s Off The Record show at Manpho Convention Centre on September 27th. The Bengaluru leg of the India Tour for both September 27th & 28th stands cancelled. All customers who purchased tickets for both shows will get a complete refund within 8-10 working days. We deeply regret this experience that our valuable customers faced and hope to be able to bring Trevor back to this amazing city at the earliest,” BookMyShow said in a statement.