TNM’s Azeefa Fathima wins Project SIREN Award 2024 for her story on teenage suicides

The News Minute’s senior reporter Azeefa Fathima has won the Project SIREN Award 2024 for her article titled The , which recognises better reporting practices on suicide, was announced on Friday, September 20.
Azeefa’s detailed story delves into the alarming increase in teenage deaths by suicide in India, in the backdrop of the demise of Tamil music composer Vijay Antony’s adolescent daughter. Backed by statistics that show a sharp increase in suicide deaths among teenagers over the years, the story explores various contributing factors, including academic pressure, family conflicts, mental health struggles, and societal stigma.
The story also emphasises the need for improved mental health support, counselling services in schools, and better communication between teenagers and parents. It underlines the importance of addressing stigma around seeking mental health support, highlighting the role of systemic changes in alleviating the pressure faced by teenagers. The story also lays down actionable advice from experts to parents.
Project SIREN was launched four years ago, on September 10, 2020, observed as World Suicide Prevention Day. The initiative sees journalists and media as crucial allies in supporting suicide prevention activities and encourages responsible, sensitive reporting on suicides. According to Project Siren, such reporting can help debunk the various myths about suicides, draw attention to the myriad of personal, social and systemic factors that contribute to it, and reassure that suicides are preventable.
Appreciating Azeefa’s reportage, jury member, Tanmoy Goswami–the founder and editor of Sanity, an independent, reader-funded mental health storytelling platform– said, “When newsrooms report on suicide, they often neglect the critical idea of prevention. This makes suicides seem like fait accompli, leaving readers feeling hopeless and helpless. Azeefa Fathima's article empowers parents with actionable advice and insights that can help protect the mental health of their children. A timely, well-researched, accessible piece that everyone should read.”
Health and development journalist Jaya Shreedhar observed that Azeefa’s piece “stands out for the actionable information it offers audiences and shines as an example of solutions journalism.”
Senior journalist A J Philip said, “The report exemplifies how sensitive issues can be handled with empathy, fostering awareness while promoting actionable, life-saving solutions. It is a well-deserved recipient of the SIREN Award, recognised for its thoughtful, life-affirming contribution to public understanding of how suicides can be prevented.”
Azeefa Fathima is a senior reporter at The News Minute, and her body of work includes in-depth, long-form reports on LGBTQIA+ issues, caste, human rights, health, and law. A Ramnath Goenka awardee, she is also a part of InQlusive Newsrooms, a project to make the Indian media ecosystem sensitive to LGBTQIA+ issues.
Azeefa was a fellow with the Health Systems Transformation Platform in 2022 and is currently a Report for the World Corp member, covering the caste beat.
If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.
Kerala
Maithri: 0484 2540530
Chaithram: 0484 2361161
Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.
Tamil Nadu
State health department's suicide helpline: 104
Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)
Andhra Pradesh
Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930
Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584
Karnataka
Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222
Telangana
State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104
Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200
SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm
Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.
24x7 Helpline: 9820466726
Click here for working helplines across India.