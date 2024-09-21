TNM’s Azeefa Fathima wins Project SIREN Award 2024 for her story on teenage suicides

The News Minute’s senior reporter Azeefa Fathima has won the Project SIREN Award 2024 for her article titled More teens are dying by suicide every year. How do we protect them? The award , which recognises better reporting practices on suicide, was announced on Friday, September 20.

Azeefa’s detailed story delves into the alarming increase in teenage deaths by suicide in India, in the backdrop of the demise of Tamil music composer Vijay Antony’s adolescent daughter. Backed by statistics that show a sharp increase in suicide deaths among teenagers over the years, the story explores various contributing factors, including academic pressure, family conflicts, mental health struggles, and societal stigma.

The story also emphasises the need for improved mental health support, counselling services in schools, and better communication between teenagers and parents. It underlines the importance of addressing stigma around seeking mental health support, highlighting the role of systemic changes in alleviating the pressure faced by teenagers. The story also lays down actionable advice from experts to parents.

Project SIREN was launched four years ago, on September 10, 2020, observed as World Suicide Prevention Day. The initiative sees journalists and media as crucial allies in supporting suicide prevention activities and encourages responsible, sensitive reporting on suicides. According to Project Siren, such reporting can help debunk the various myths about suicides, draw attention to the myriad of personal, social and systemic factors that contribute to it, and reassure that suicides are preventable.