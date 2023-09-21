More teens are dying by suicide every year. How do we protect them?

On September 19, Tamil Nadu woke up to the news of music composer Vijay Antony’s teenage daughter’s death by suicide. Being a film celebrity’s daughter, her death became a subject of extensive public discussion and media sensationalism. But teen suicides have been a rampant, recurring problem across India for a while now, rising alarmingly over recent years. National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data shows that at least 10,732 children and teens died by suicide in 2021 alone — that’s an average of about 29 suicides per day.

While there are huge gaps in India’s overall mental health care infrastructure, psychiatrists and child rights activists TNM spoke to say that children’s and adolescents’ mental health in particular continues to be tragically overlooked.

Many young people have mental health problems, even if adults don’t notice them

Dr Thara Rangasamy, a psychiatrist and co-founder of the Schizophrenia Research Foundation (SCARF), says mental health issues are very common among school and college students. She recently supervised a study involving around 15,000 high school and college students, and found that nearly 30% of them reported symptoms of depression and anxiety. “A lot more students indicated that they were ‘moderately depressed’ than ‘mildly depressed’,” she said.