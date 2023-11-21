Telangana polls: ED searches Congress candidate Vivekanand’s properties in Hyderabad

The Enforcement Directorate carried out early morning searches on properties linked to former MP G Vivekanand, Congress’ candidate from Chennur (SC) constituency and one of the richest persons contesting in the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections, going by his declared assets. Vivekanand, who was with Congress earlier too, had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a few years ago and to Congress on November 1. The ED searches started early in the morning, and continued at multiple locations linked to Vivek in Mancherial, and his residence in Somajiguda, Hyderabad, according to reports, over allegations that his team was transporting money from Hyderabad to Chennur ahead of the elections.
The searches were reportedly concerning a recent transaction of Rs 8 crore involving Vivek's company and Vigilance Security Services Pvt Ltd. He and his family control Visaka Industries Ltd, which is reportedly involved in businesses including thermal power, construction and real estate, and media. His family also controls the Telugu news channel V6.
Earlier on Monday, Hyderabad police froze an account at IDBI Bank, Basheerbagh branch, after it registered a transaction of Rs 8 crore from Vivek’s Visaka Industries to Vigilance Security Services. The police had informed the Income Tax Department and ED about the development.
Properties linked to his relatives and associates were also reportedly being searched. Several Congress workers held a protest demanding that the searches be stopped, alleging that he was being politically targeted.
Vivek declared family assets of more than Rs 600 crore in his affidavit, possibly the highest figure declared by any candidate. He had declared movable and immovable assets of Rs 606.66 crore in the affidavit submitted to the Election Commission of India.
Vivek is founder and chairman of Visaka Industries Ltd, and has declared shares of Rs 285 crore in the company. His wife Saroja, who is managing director of the firm, holds shares worth Rs 44.90 crore. Vivek, who holds an MBBS degree from Osmania University, owns immovable assets 209.38 crore while the value of immovable assets owned by his wife are Rs 16.53 crore, his affidavit had said.
Vivek's assets have gone up by 127% since 2014, when he had contested for Lok Sabha from Peddapalli. Vivek, who was elected to Lok Sabha from Peddapalli in 2009 on Congress ticket, is the son of Congress leader and former union minister late G Venkatswamy, who was elected as MP from Peddapalli for four terms.
With IANS inputs