Telangana polls: ED searches Congress candidate Vivekanand’s properties in Hyderabad

The Enforcement Directorate carried out early morning searches on properties linked to former MP G Vivekanand, Congress’ candidate from Chennur (SC) constituency and one of the richest persons contesting in the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections, going by his declared assets. Vivekanand, who was with Congress earlier too, had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a few years ago and recently returned to Congress on November 1. The ED searches started early in the morning, and continued at multiple locations linked to Vivek in Mancherial, and his residence in Somajiguda, Hyderabad, according to reports, over allegations that his team was transporting money from Hyderabad to Chennur ahead of the elections.

The searches were reportedly concerning a recent transaction of Rs 8 crore involving Vivek's company and Vigilance Security Services Pvt Ltd. He and his family control Visaka Industries Ltd, which is reportedly involved in businesses including thermal power, construction and real estate, and media. His family also controls the Telugu news channel V6.

Earlier on Monday, Hyderabad police froze an account at IDBI Bank, Basheerbagh branch, after it registered a transaction of Rs 8 crore from Vivek’s Visaka Industries to Vigilance Security Services. The police had informed the Income Tax Department and ED about the development.