TNM Exclusive: After AI171 crash, Air India bars employees from speaking to media

Following the tragic crash of London-bound Air India Flight AI171, which killed 241 of the 242 people on board, the airline’s management has issued a gag order to all employees, instructing them not to respond to media queries or make any public statements.

In an internal communication accessed by TNM, employees were also reminded to comply with the company’s cybersecurity policy and were explicitly barred from recording videos or taking photographs of official data or communications. “Though it may be difficult, we request employees to go out about their business as usual. We request all employees to refrain from responding to media queries or making any statements that may result in the spread of misinformation,” a message from an internal group stated.

The messages were sent by the internal communication and cyber security teams to all the employees of AIR India after the AI171 crash. In an initial message sent soon after the accident, the airline confirmed the accident and provided initial details: “Flight AI171, from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, was involved in an accident today after take-off. The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hrs, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members. Of these, 169 were Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, 7 Portuguese nationals, and 1 Canadian national.” The airline also announced a dedicated passenger hotline (1800 5691 444) and stated that it was cooperating fully with authorities.

In the same message, the company urged employees to avoid engaging with the media and to continue their duties as usual. “We request all employees to refrain from responding to media queries or making any statements that may result in the spread of misinformation,” it read, adding that all official communication would be handled through designated spokespersons.

A separate email from the airline’s cybersecurity team reminded employees of their obligations under company policy. “Please be mindful that recording videos or taking pictures of official data, whether from screens, documents, emails, workplace, or meetings and posting them on social media or sharing with others is strictly prohibited and against the Cyber Security Policies at Air India. Ensure that you have proper authorization before sharing any such content to maintain confidentiality and compliance with company policies,” the email stated.

On June 12, 2025, Air India Flight AI171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed shortly after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad. The aircraft, bound for London Gatwick, had 242 people on board, including 230 passengers and 12 crew members. The crash occurred approximately 30 seconds after takeoff, with the plane crashing into a residential area near BJ Medical College in the Meghaninagar neighborhood. The impact resulted in 241 fatalities, including all passengers and crew, and at least 28 people on the ground.

The sole survivor, a British national of Indian origin, sustained multiple injuries and is currently receiving medical treatment.