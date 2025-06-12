‘Things changed in 30 seconds’: Survivor recounts Air India Flight 171 crash

A 40-year-old man, Vishwas Kumar Ramesh, walked away from the wreckage of Air India Flight AI 171 that crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport on Thursday, June 12, surviving a tragedy that claimed at least 204 lives.

For Vishwas, a British national, what began as a routine journey on Air India Flight AI 171 to London turned into a nightmare.

From his hospital bed Vishwas recounted how everything changed within 30 seconds of the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner’s takeoff at 1.39 pm from Ahmedabad airport.

“It was a usual flight, but just about 30 seconds after takeoff things changed completely. Within the next few minutes, the plane had crashed,” Vishwas said.

Video footage from the crash site showed Vishwas limping towards an ambulance, assisted by healthcare workers, after surviving the impact when the London-bound aircraft plunged into the residential Meghani Nagar area. A Vibes of India report said that Vishwas had only minor injuries and was admitted to Civil Hospital where he was administered primary aid.

“I believe in God. I’m still waiting for my brother who was travelling with me,” Vishwas said.

Vishwas was in India for a few days to visit his family and was going back to the UK along with his brother, Ajay Kumar Ramesh (45).

Vishwas said that when he got up after the crash, all he could see were bodies around him. “I could not believe what I saw. I just stood up and started running. There was wreckage all around me. Someone grabbed hold of me and put me in an ambulance and brought me to the hospital,” he said.

He said he had lived in London for 20 years. His wife and child too live in London. “They were scared but now they know that I am alive. I am sad for all who have lost their lives,” he said.

Though the two brothers had requested a seat together, due to high occupancy and last minute requests, they could not sit together. They sat separately. Vishwas was on seat number 11 A.

He said that his brother Ajay was seated in a different row on the plane. “We visited Diu. He was travelling with me and I can’t find him anymore. Please help me find him,” he said.

There were 242 people on board in the ill-fated flight, including 12 crew members. There is no official confirmation about the death toll, though reports said only one person has survived.

The plane crashed into a hostel building of the BJ Medical College in Meghani Nagar, Ahmedabad, and at least five medical students who were having lunch in their hostel canteen have died. Around 20 people have been admitted to Civil Hospital with burn injuries. Several residents in the medical college campus buildings, including families of doctors and para medical staff, are also feared dead.

Among those aboard were former Gujarat chief minister and BJP leader, Vijay Rupani, 53 British citizens, seven Portuguese citizens, and one Canadian citizen. All other passengers were Indian citizens. The dead include the pilot Sumeet Sabrawal, who had experience of about 8,200 flight hours, and his co-pilot Clive Kundar, who had 1,100 hours.

This story was reported by Vibes of India and has been republished with permission.

Deepal Trivedi is founder of Vibes of India.