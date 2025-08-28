The story behind Rakesh Sharma’s ‘Final Solution’ and the ban that couldn't stop it

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Humanity must have a way of manifesting itself on those who practise it — in an honest smile, in a joke told to someone who had not laughed in months, in the simple act of consideration.

After Rakesh Sharma, one of the most renowned documentary filmmakers in India, travelled a long distance to meet a survivor of sexual violence, his immediate reaction to her refusal was acceptance. He was making his most noted work, Final Solution, in the aftermath of the 2002 Gujarat riots, speaking to survivors of targeted localities, their attackers in the neighbourhood, those in sympathy, and those in anger.

The woman was among the many who were sexually assaulted during the Gujarat riots, in which thousands of Muslims were killed, attacked, and abused, allegedly by Hindu mobs. The survivor later volunteered to speak to Rakesh and be filmed, when he was visiting her home with others and told her a joke that made her laugh. He didn't know it then, but years later she would tell him it was the first time she had laughed after the attack. She must have sensed in him the humanity that she was seldom treated with.

Rakesh shares the story in a conversation with TNM at the International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK), where he was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award. “I was extremely apprehensive about talking to victims of sexual violence,” Rakesh says. “I was a young Hindu male in my 30s – their perpetrators were young Hindu males. But this aspect had to be in the film, it was a new strategy used by the group, to unleash sexual violence on Muslim women. Historically this tool has been used against a certain group of people who had to be subjugated. But it was the first time in India that rape as a tool of violence was used on a mass scale. Secondly, [Hindu] women were complacent in it. Survivor after survivor told me that the women would catch hold of them when they tried to escape and hand them back to the men,” Rakesh says.